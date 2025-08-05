Japanese Singer-Songwriter NISHIOKA Hits iTunes UK Top 10 with 'GENKI DASEYO'

Submit Release
OSAKA, OSAKA, JAPAN, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Japanese singer-songwriter NISHIOKA, based in Nishinari, Osaka, has reached the Top 10 of the iTunes UK Singer-Songwriter Chart with his latest single, “GENKI DASEYO.” This milestone reflects his mission of sharing Japanese-language music with a global audience.

Since 2020, NISHIOKA has embraced a bold approach—releasing Japanese songs internationally from his home in Nishinari, Osaka, despite being told it was “impossible.” His heartfelt music, inspired by real-life struggles and triumphs, resonates with listeners worldwide, even if they do not understand the lyrics.

The success of “GENKI DASEYO” follows the breakthrough of “HANAZONO,” which previously reached #1 on the iTunes UK Folk Chart and entered the Spotify UK Top 50. With only 12 songs released under his current artist name, NISHIOKA continues to prove that authentic, emotion-driven music transcends language and borders.

“GENKI DASEYO,” meaning “Cheer Up!” in Japanese, was written as an uplifting anthem for athletes and anyone facing life’s challenges. Its positive message has connected with listeners in the UK and beyond, showing that emotional authenticity speaks louder than words.

Listen to “GENKI DASEYO” on:

YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YZlqiOKNX3A

Apple Music
https://music.apple.com/gb/album/genki-daseyo/1829114354?i=1829114355

Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/track/6kPP76J9ZO4XrpOAMvsPo

Amazon Music
https://music.amazon.co.jp/albums/B0FJPFTPWK

