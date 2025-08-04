Greater Chamber of Harlingen Earns Top State Media Excellence Honor

The Greater Chamber of Harlingen won 1st Place for Media Excellence at the 2025 TCCE Conference, honoring its impact-driven digital outreach and storytelling.

HARLINGEN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Greater Chamber of Harlingen has been awarded 1st Place for Media Excellence in Division 2 at the 2025 Texas Chamber of Commerce Executives (TCCE) Conference held in Denton, Texas. The annual award recognizes outstanding marketing and communication strategies that strengthen local business communities and connect stakeholders across the state.Alondra Sanchez-Proa, Director of Social Media and Marketing for the Greater Chamber of Harlingen, submitted the winning entry highlighting the Chamber’s dynamic social media, videos and digital outreach. She attended the TCCE Conference and Excellence Awards Dinner on June 17, 2025, with Javier De Leon, President and CEO of the Chamber.The statewide award underscores the Chamber’s commitment to promoting Harlingen as a vibrant place to do business and live. Sanchez-Proa manages all aspects of the Chamber’s digital presence, including social media, podcasts, newsletters and video productions. Through strategic storytelling and consistent outreach, the Chamber aims to help members grow their visibility and connect with the wider community.“We are honored to receive this recognition,” Sanchez-Proa said. “This award reflects the passion and dedication I put into every piece of content to support the business community in Harlingen and the surrounding areas.”The Chamber’s recent digital efforts include Chamber Chat, a podcast series that features conversations with local entrepreneurs, business owners and community leaders. The series aims to amplify local voices, share experiences and offer practical insights to other business owners in the region.De Leon noted that strong communications are essential to the Chamber’s mission of helping local businesses succeed and positioning Harlingen for growth. “Winning this award places our Chamber among the top in Texas for media innovation and engagement,” De Leon said. “We’re proud of the work Alondra leads and the positive impact it has for our members and the Harlingen community.”The Texas Chamber of Commerce Executives Conference brings together chamber professionals from across Texas to share ideas, build partnerships and celebrate excellence in operations, advocacy and marketing. The Media Excellence Award is judged on creativity, design, message clarity, audience engagement and results.The Chamber’s digital outreach receives additional support from Scale by SEO , a Harlingen-based digital marketing agency that works with businesses and nonprofit organizations to expand their online presence through search engine optimization, targeted content and digital strategy. The partnership helps the Chamber broaden its reach and showcase local businesses more effectively.About Greater Chamber of HarlingenThe Greater Chamber of Harlingen works to strengthen local businesses through advocacy, networking, training and community collaboration. The Chamber provides resources and information that help businesses grow and connect while supporting Harlingen’s continued economic development across South Texas.About Scale by SEOScale by SEO is a digital marketing agency based in Harlingen, Texas. The firm specializes in helping businesses and nonprofit organizations increase their online visibility and reach through search engine optimization, strategic content development and targeted digital campaigns.

