Aerospace Adhesives And Sealants Market Forecasted to Achieve US $2.62 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company’s Aerospace Adhesives And Sealants Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Aerospace Adhesives And Sealants Market In 2025?

Recent years have seen a solid escalation in the size of the aerospace adhesives and sealants market. The expansion is projected to continue, moving from $1.75 billion in 2024 to $1.87 billion in 2025, an increase characterized by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The factors contributing to the growth during the historic period include increased air travel, progress in aircraft design, emphasis on fuel efficiency, heightened defense expenditure, and a rise in maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) activities.

The market size of aerospace adhesives and sealants is anticipated to experience robust growth in the coming years, reaching $2.63 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The surge in the projected period is linked to the rising demand for electric aircraft, increased usage of lightweight materials, worldwide growth of commercial aviation, escalating defense and space exploration initiatives, and the integration of smart materials. Significant trends throughout the forecast period encompass research and development investments in aerospace technologies, fast-paced technological progress, advancements in nanotechnology, a heightened emphasis on automation and efficiency, and rising utilization of composite materials.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Aerospace Adhesives And Sealants Market?

The growing enthusiasm for air travel is set to boost the aerospace adhesives and sealants market. Air travel, utilizing vehicles such as airplanes and drones, facilitates in the transport of people and goods. Aerospace manufacturing relies heavily on adhesives, using them for tasks like constructing conductive circuits, wings, door moldings, interior trims, seats, and more. Sealants too have significant applications, being employed for fuel tank sealing, cabin pressurization, electrical encapsulation, windshield and access door sealing, and form-in-place gasketing. An example of market growth can be seen from a report by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a Canada-based specialized agency of the United Nations, which revealed in May 2022, that total traffic in terms of revenue passenger kilometers rose by 76.2% in June 2022, from the same time the previous year, primarily due to an ongoing powerful surge in international travel. Consequently, the mounting interest in air travel is fuelling the expansion of the aerospace adhesives and sealants market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Aerospace Adhesives And Sealants Industry?

Major players in the Aerospace Adhesives And Sealants Global Market Report 2025 include:

• H.B. Fuller Company

• Henkel Corporation

• Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company

• PPG Industries Inc.

• Huntsman International LLC

• Cytec Solvay Group

• Dowdupont Inc.

• Bostik Inc.

• Lord Corporation

• Hexcel Corporation

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Aerospace Adhesives And Sealants Market In The Globe?

Key businesses in the aerospace adhesives and sealants market are developing cutting-edge technologies like automated fiber placement (AFP) in a quest to boost fuel efficiency. AFP is a production technology that employs automated systems to precisely apply constant fiber materials, facilitating efficient production of composite structures of complex shapes. For example, in July 2023, the US-based manufacturing firm, Park Aerospace Corp., introduced Aeroadhere FAE-350-1, a structural film adhesive designed for primary and secondary structure bonding in the aerospace sector. This 350°F curing epoxy formulation is useful for various bondings including composite-to-composite, composite-to-honeycomb, composite-to-metal, metal-to-metal, and metal-to-honeycomb. It is ideally suited for original equipment and maintenance on aircrafts, as well as for repair and overhaul (MRO) procedures due to its exceptional durability and high-temperature properties.

What Segments Are Covered In The Aerospace Adhesives And Sealants Market Report?

The aerospace adhesives and sealants market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Adhesives, Sealants

2) By Adhesive Resin: Epoxy, Polyurethane, Other Adhesive Resins

3) By Sealants Resin: Polysulfide, Silicone, Other Sealants Resins

4) By Technology: Solvent-Based, Water-Based, Other Technologies

5) By Aircraft: Commercial, Military, Other Aircrafts

Subsegments:

1) By Adhesives: Epoxy Adhesives, Polyurethane Adhesives, Acrylic Adhesives, Silicone Adhesives, Other Adhesives

2) By Sealants: Acrylic Sealants, Silicone Sealants, Polyurethane Sealants, Butyl Sealants, Other Sealants

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Aerospace Adhesives And Sealants Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America dominated the global aerospace adhesives and sealants market. However, the fastest growth is projected from the Asia-Pacific region in the upcoming forecast period according to the Aerospace Adhesives And Sealants Global Market Report 2025. The report provides comprehensive coverage of various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

