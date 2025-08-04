Aerosol Spray Market to Expand at a 6.6% CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $37.45 Billion

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Aerosol Spray Market Worth?

In recent times, the aerosol spray market has experienced robust growth. Its size is projected to expand from $27.45 billion in 2024 to $28.95 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The growth during the historic period is primarily due to a heightened awareness of hygiene and sanitation, increased automotive production, escalating demand in the food sector, a rising preference for eco-friendly and recyclable aerosol packaging solutions, as well as an expanded use in medical and pharmaceutical applications.

The aerosol spray market is anticipated to experience remarkable growth in the forthcoming years, ballooning to a worth of $37.46 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. This surge during the forecast period is due to factors such as the escalating demand for personal care items, the rising acceptance of aerosol packaging, the increasing consumption of aerosol cleaners in households, and the urbanization and lifestyle shifts. Additionally, the increase in available income in developing economies plays a key role. The forecast period is also expected to see major trends such as innovations in valve technology, the creation of environmentally friendly propellants, technological progress in aerosol can materials, advances in metered-dose inhaler (MDI) technology, and the inclusion of intelligent packaging features.

What Are The Factors Driving The Aerosol Spray Market?

The projected growth of the aerosol spray market is largely attributed to the escalating demand for personal care products. These products, including lotions, shampoos, deodorants, and makeup, are created to promote or maintain health, hygiene, and aesthetics. The rise in demand for these items is a result of a burgeoning consumer consciousness about the importance of self-care and wellness, leading to greater investment in hygiene and skincare products. Aerosol sprays add value to these products with their hassle-free application, providing an even spread and enhancing user experience with their light and portable structure. For example, it was reported by Cosmetics Europe, a personal care association based in Belgium, that in 2023, 500 million consumers in Europe use personal care products daily to boost their health and maintain well-being. Moreover, the personal care industry adds about USD 31.23 billion (€29 billion) every year to Europe's economy. Consequently, the escalating demand for personal care items is fueling the surge in growth of the aerosol spray market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Aerosol Spray Market?

Major players in the Aerosol Spray Global Market Report 2025 include:

• BASF SE

• The Procter & Gamble Company

• Unilever plc

• L'Oréal S.A.

• Honeywell International Inc.

• 3M Company

• Berry Global Inc.

• Crown Holdings Inc.

• SC Johnson & Son Inc.

• The Clorox Company

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Aerosol Spray Sector?

Leading corporations in the aerosol spray market are concentrating on creating novel products like customizable aerosol actuators to improve user engagement, increase dispensing effectiveness and meet diverse formulation needs in personal care, household, and industrial applications. Customizable aerosol actuators are spray mechanisms designed for customization, altering spray patterns, ergonomics or functionality, to provide a better user interactive experience and cater to the unique demands of different applications. For example, AptarGroup Inc., a drug delivery device producer based in the US, launched a product named Maya - an adjustable and uniquely customizable, hoodless aerosol actuator, in June 2024. This actuator has a twist-to-lock system that allows for secure, cap-less dispensation. It not only promotes a sustainable design, but also minimizes plastic waste and assures smooth, blockage-free performance for beauty products.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Aerosol Spray Market Share?

The aerosol spray market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Material Type: Metal, Plastic, Glass, Other Material Types

2) Distribution Channel: Super markets Or Hyper markets, Online, Specialty Stores, Pharmacies

3) By End-User: Personal Care, Household, Insecticide, Industrial, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Metal: Aluminum, Tinplate, Steel

2) By Plastic: Polyethylene (PE), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polypropylene (PP)

3) By Glass: Clear Glass, Green Glass, Amber Glass

4) By Other Material Types: Biodegradable Materials, Composites

What Are The Regional Trends In The Aerosol Spray Market?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Aerosol Spray, Europe is highlighted as the leading region from the previous year. The anticipated growth status of this region is also projected in the report. The regions mapped out in this report include those in Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa with precise and succinct details.

