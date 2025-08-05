SIL receives SBIR Phase II by Missile Defense Agency for VBIRS Space Based Range technology

SIL’s VBIRS Space Based Range patented technology allows high speed telemetry data (20-200 Mbps) to be sent through LEO Ka-Band Satellites from rockets, missiles, interceptors, and hypersonic vehicles” — Edmund Burke, SIL President

SANTA MARIA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Space Information Laboratories (SIL) proudly announces that its Vehicle Based Independent Range System (VBIRS) Space Based Range patented technology has been selected by the Missile Defense Agency for SBIR Phase II to track, destroy and send high-speed full duplex telemetry data (20-200 Mbps) through LEO Ka-Band Satellites for ground and Space based interceptors, target missiles, hypersonic vehicles, and reentry vehicles. MDA DoD prime contractors Stratolaunch, L3 ARCA, and Raytheon sent letters of support to transition the technology onto the vehicle platforms that they provide to MDA once fully developed and Range Safety qualified by SIL.

SIL, a leading provider of high-end autonomous flight termination systems (AFTS), high-speed Satellite Based telemetry systems, Li-Ion Polymer FTS, avionics, telemetry batteries for MDA missile and interceptor platforms, commercial Space rockets and UAS platforms. SIL technologies have achieved 100% mission success on MDA programs across multiple platforms and commercial rockets.

The design, manufacturing, and Range Safety qualification of the VBIRS Space Based Range technology are conducted at SIL's headquarters in Santa Maria, CA. The MDA contract to support this effort, valued at $2,045,000, includes the development and testing of the technology.

SIL is committed to innovation, safety and reducing test and evaluation Cost by 90%.

SIL is extremely proud to develop the VBIRS Space Based Range technology to send high-speed telemetry data anywhere on Earth and greatly reduce the test and evaluation cost to enhance MDA’s BMDS mission.

