Distributed Natural Gas-Fueled Generation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

Distributed Natural Gas-Fueled Generation Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Distributed Natural Gas-Fueled Generation Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Distributed Natural Gas-Fueled Generation Market Size And Growth?

The market size of distributed natural gas-fueled generation has seen considerable growth in the past few years. It is projected to increase from $33.27 billion in 2024 to $36.59 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The reasons behind the growth during the historical period include concerns about energy safety, economizing viability, durability and dependability of the power grids, energy autonomy and environmental considerations.

The size of the distributed natural gas-fueled generation market is forecasted to expand expeditiously in the coming years, escalating to a figure of $57.01 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. The substantial upsurge observed in the projected period can be credited to factors like the integration of renewable natural gas, measures taken for grid decentralization, energy storage integration, governmental inducements and policies, and planning for resilience. The forecast period is also likely to witness major trends such as technological innovation in microgrids, improvements in gas turbine technology, advancements in technology, incorporation with renewables, and environmental concerns.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Distributed Natural Gas-Fueled Generation Market?

The growth of the distributed natural gas-fueled generation market is anticipated to be driven by the increasing consumption of natural gas. This naturally occurring flammable gas is extensively utilized as fuel and an energy source for a variety of applications such as heating, cooking, traveling and power production. Its prevalent use is in heating and power generation, yet it is also employed in other sectors. Natural gas is employed in fueled generation to produce practical thermal energy and generate electricity. For instance, the International Energy Agency (IEA), a France-based intergovernmental agency, reported in July 2022 that between 2021 and 2025, the total global consumption of natural gas is projected to grow by 140 billion cubic meters. Subsequently, this increasing consumption of natural gas is spurring the growth of the distributed natural gas-fueled generation market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Distributed Natural Gas-Fueled Generation Market?

Major players in the Distributed Natural Gas-Fueled Generation Global Market Report 2025 include:

• General Electric Company

• MWM GmbH

• ABB Group

• Cummins Inc.

• Shandong Lvhuan Power Equipment Co. Ltd.

• Redox Power Systems

• Caterpillar Inc.

• Generac Power Systems

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

• Kohler Co. Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Distributed Natural Gas-Fueled Generation Market?

The emergence of new technologies in the distributed natural gas-fueled generation market, driven by companies wanting to maintain their market position, is a notable trend. For example, in September 2023, Motoren Werke Mannheim AG, a gas engines enterprise based in Germany, released their TCG 3020 gas engine series together with retrofit kits for hydrogen operation, which supports an admixture of up to 25 vol% hydrogen. This innovation is crucial as it aligns with increasing demands for eco-friendly energy solutions and adherence to stricter emission regulations. These TCG 3020 engines can function with a hydrogen component of up to 25 vol% without needing any technical adjustments. This feature increases their adaptability, enabling operators to shift towards more sustainable energy options while ensuring operational effectiveness.

How Is The Distributed Natural Gas-Fueled Generation Market Segmented?

The distributed natural gas-fueled generation market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Technology: Natural Gas Gensets, Micro Turbine, Stationary Fuel Cells

2) By Scale: Microgeneration, Small-Scale Generation, Medium-Scale Generation, Large-Scale Generation

3) By End User: Residential, Commercial And Industrial, Building And Institutional

Subsegments:

1) By Natural Gas Gensets: Spark Ignition Gensets, Compression Ignition Gensets

2) By Micro Turbine: Small Micro Turbines, Medium Micro Turbines

3) By Stationary Fuel Cells: Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFC), Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells (MCFC)

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Distributed Natural Gas-Fueled Generation Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for distributed natural gas-fueled generation. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to see the fastest growth rate in this market by 2025, according to the report. This market study includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

