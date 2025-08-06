World Champion Tennis Player, Licensed Therapist, & Elite Mental Coach Releases Mental Training Guide for Young Athletes

The Mental Edge for Young Athletes: A World Champion's Mental Toughness Guide for Athletes, Parents, and Coaches in the Digital Age Jeff Greenwald. Photo Credit: Leigh Nile Photography

New Book Tackles Youth Sports Mental Health Crisis as 70% of Athletes Quit by Age 16

Today's young athletes face unprecedented pressure from social media, college recruitment, and hyper-competitive culture. They need these tools more than ever.” — Jeff Greenwald, MFT

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeff Greenwald, MFT, two-time world champion tennis player and leading sports psychology expert, announces the release of "The Mental Edge for Young Athletes: A World Champion's Mental Toughness Guide for Athletes, Parents, and Coaches in the Digital Age." The comprehensive 320-page guide addresses the growing mental health crisis in competitive youth sports, where over 70% of young athletes quit by age sixteen due to pressure and burnout.

Drawing from 27 years of clinical experience working with thousands of athletes worldwide, Greenwald introduces the revolutionary "mastery mindset"—a research-backed alternative to outcome-obsessed sports culture. The book's 27 practical chapters, organized into six key sections, teach young athletes to develop an "inner remote control" for managing pressure, anxiety, and competitive stress.

"I wish I could travel back in time and hand my younger self every principle in this book," said Greenwald, whose own journey from a temperamental teen—once banned from tournaments for losing his cool—to world champion illustrates the transformative power of mental training. "Today's young athletes face unprecedented pressure from social media, college recruitment, and hyper-competitive culture. They need these tools more than ever."

With the US Open approaching, Greenwald brings unique credibility as both an elite competitor and a mental health professional. A former number one world-ranked player and inducted into the Northern California Tennis Hall of Fame (2019), he continues competing globally while treating athletes of all levels at his practice, Mental Edge & Fearless Tennis, established in 1997.

His previous book, "The Best Tennis of Your Life: 50 Mental Strategies For Fearless Performance," has sold over 80,000 copies organically and ranks among the top-performing nonfiction tennis titles in history, remaining in print for over 17 years.

Addressing a Growing Crisis: Recent studies show anxiety among adolescents has increased 25% post-COVID, with competitive sports often intensifying these pressures. Greenwald's new book directly tackles performance anxiety, perfectionism, and the "mind-reading trap" that derails young competitors.

The book includes a comprehensive parent guide—addressing the high percentage of sports parents who inadvertently add pressure through well-meaning but counterproductive interactions. "Parents need tools just as much as their kids do," Greenwald notes. "Sports can strengthen family bonds or create devastating rifts."

Greenwald is available for interviews on:

• Youth sports mental health and the burnout epidemic

• Performance anxiety and pressure management techniques

• Healthy parent involvement in competitive sports

• Tennis analysis and mental game insights (perfect for US Open coverage)

• The intersection of competitive sports and adolescent mental health

• Digital age challenges facing young athletes

Book Details:

Title: "The Mental Edge for Young Athletes: A World Champion's Mental Toughness Guide for Athletes, Parents, and Coaches in the Digital Age"

Author: Jeff Greenwald, MFT

Pages: 209 | Ages: 10+

ISBN: 979-8-9926109-1-8 (paperback), 979-8-9926109-2-5 (ebook)

Available: Amazon and major retailers

Audiobook and Companion Workbook (coming soon)

About Jeff Greenwald, MFT:

Jeff Greenwald is a licensed psychotherapist, two-time world champion tennis player, and founder of Mental Edge & Fearless Tennis. With over 27 years of experience, he has worked with thousands of athletes worldwide, from youth competitors to touring professionals. A father of two former competitive athletes, he brings both professional expertise and personal understanding to the youth sports landscape.

mentaledgeforsports.com

@JeffGreenwald (Instagram) | Mental Edge for Sports (LinkedIn)

