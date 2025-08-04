Travellers between Parksville and Port Alberni are advised of potential sudden changes in operation of Highway 4.

The Ministry of Transportation and Transit has placed traffic-control personnel on Highway 4 at the Port Alberni Summit for eastbound traffic and Chatsworth Road for westbound traffic.

Having traffic personnel in place will allow the ministry to immediately respond if a change or interruption to the flow of traffic on the highway is needed by the BC Wildfire Service as it battles the Wesley Creek blaze north of Cameron Lake.

At this time, Highway 4 remains open. Travellers should plan for extra time as any change to highway operation may cause delays. Travellers are not permitted to stop along Highway 4.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, visit: www.drivebc.ca/