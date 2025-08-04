ChinaJOY2025 Andaseat TES ChinaJOY2025 Andaseat ChinaJOY2025 Andaseat ProX1

AndaSeat Highlights Ergonomic Innovation at ChinaJoy 2025 with Kaiser 4 and Next-Generation Seating Concepts

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AndaSeat made a notable appearance at ChinaJoy 2025, one of Asia’s most prominent digital entertainment expos, bringing a comprehensive lineup of its latest ergonomic seating solutions to a broad audience of gamers, tech enthusiasts, and media professionals. While the event featured a spectrum of gaming and hardware showcases, the spotlight within AndaSeat’s display rested firmly on its newest flagship: the Kaiser 4 ergonomic chair.Kaiser 4 in Focus: Functional Design Meets Audience CuriosityThe Kaiser 4 chair drew sustained attention throughout the exhibition, with event attendees participating in live demonstrations, immersive trial sessions, and seated simulations across multiple platforms. As one of AndaSeat’s most functionally advanced models, the Kaiser 4 exemplifies the company's engineering direction in 2025: offering responsive ergonomic infrastructure that adapts to hybrid digital habits.Attendees engaged directly with the upgraded 6D armrest system, testing its 180° armpad rotation, 360° pivot range, 7 cm height adjustment, 4 cm forward-back motion, and the 18 cm lateral shift via rotation. These granular adjustments were frequently highlighted by visiting streamers, workstation users, and competitive players as particularly valuable for setups involving multiple input types—ranging from mouse-keyboard combos to handheld consoles.The chair’s lumbar mechanism also received significant attention, offering a gas-spring pop-out system capable of locking at any point along its 24° extension range. Audience members commented on the noticeable support shift when transitioning from forward-leaning positions to semi-reclined stances, aligning closely with posture research indicating multiple seating postures across a typical digital session.While interacting with the product, many users emphasized the intuitive layout of controls. On-site feedback highlighted that the ability to adapt the chair without interrupting workflow or game engagement made the experience noticeably more immersive. In response, AndaSeat staff on the floor elaborated on the iterative development of these adjustments—many of which emerged from longitudinal posture studies and aggregated user data collected over two years.High foot traffic at the AndaSeat booth was also tied to the aesthetics of the Kaiser 4. Available in a range of finishes, the chair has been quietly gaining traction among content creators who value visual harmony in studio environments. The muted matte trims, modular headrest, and seamlessly integrated mechanisms contributed to a clean, contemporary silhouette that appealed to users balancing work, livestream, and leisure demands in a single station."Kaiser 4’s development marks a deliberate shift toward posture personalization," said Lin Zhou, CEO of AndaSeat. “As more users oscillate between productivity, communication, and entertainment within a unified space, the seating solution must evolve from static support to a dynamic facilitator of movement. This chair is an articulation of that principle.”Ergonomics at the Core of Visitor EngagementThe AndaSeat zone at ChinaJoy became one of the show floor’s experiential hotspots, with attendees consistently pausing for photos, trial sessions, and direct Q&A with product engineers. The layout featured open, hands-on stations where participants could observe others' configurations, replicating their ergonomic settings across various chair models.Kaiser 4’s architecture particularly resonated with users seeking high-frequency reconfiguration without compromising base stability. This emphasis on structural predictability amid motion proved compelling for remote workers and digital creators who repeatedly shift between performance contexts over the course of a single day.As many visitors noted during spontaneous discussions and on-site surveys, the difference in ergonomic approach between Kaiser 3 and Kaiser 4 was both observable and tactile. While Kaiser 3 retains favor among users with consistent daily posture patterns, Kaiser 4’s nuanced, high-agility adjustments emerged as a preferred choice for those navigating more dynamic routines.Introducing the X1: An Ergonomic Sofa Chair for the Gaming SphereAlso debuting in the AndaSeat exhibit was the new X1 Sofa Gaming Chair—currently available in mainland China, with international expansion under evaluation. Distinct from traditional high-back gaming chairs, the X1 is positioned as a comfort-first solution that introduces an unfamiliar typology to esports environments: the ergonomic sofa.Blending full-body support and lounging functionality, the X1 features three-zone wraparound cushioning paired with high-density cold-cure foam. Its carbon-steel frame supports up to 200kg, while 135° recline and an integrated footrest allow users to transition from seated to reclined configurations smoothly. The surface material utilizes automotive-grade Nappa leather for durability and tactile refinement.On-site, the X1 surprised many attendees with its comfort profile, defying expectations associated with gaming-specific seating. The six-angle adjustable armrests and plush load distribution earned favorable reactions from a wide range of testers, including younger spectators, casual console players, and individuals interested in non-traditional workstation setups. AndaSeat has stated that international release plans are under consideration and will be announced pending further market testing.ChinaJoy as a Platform for Posture DialogueThough AndaSeat’s appearance at ChinaJoy was one among many, the level of audience engagement at its booth underscored a growing public interest in health-oriented design within digital ecosystems. Attendees increasingly approached seating not only as equipment but as integral infrastructure for physical continuity across extended engagement.AndaSeat engineers, present during much of the event, shared insights into the development cycle for upcoming product lines. They also received real-time feedback from users representing different posture habits, workspace configurations, and digital routines—a dynamic exchange that will inform adjustments in future prototypes.The company also hinted at upcoming developments in modular ergonomic systems and adaptive materials research, aligning with global shifts in how seated technology is evaluated in mixed-use environments.Looking AheadAndaSeat’s participation in ChinaJoy 2025 represents more than product exhibition. It was a continuation of the company’s research-integrated design philosophy—engaging directly with users to understand how form, control, and function intersect in real-world use. From the responsive frame of the Kaiser 4 to the hybrid domestic appeal of the X1 Sofa Gaming Chair, AndaSeat’s portfolio suggests a broader reimagining of what seated performance looks like in 2025.The company has confirmed that further iterations of its ergonomic ecosystem are currently in development, with expanded compatibility across device types and posture scenarios expected to roll out later this year.For more information, visit www.andaseat.com

