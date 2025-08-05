Clubhouse Hawaii Elevates Indoor Golf in Honolulu with TrackMan Simulators, Premium Club Fittings, and Year-Round Events

Great days at The Clubhouse Hawaii Golf Shop

The Clubhouse Hawaii is the new place to play and practice indoors in Hawaii.” — leah morin

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Honolulu’s golf community has a new home base: Clubhouse Hawaii, the island’s premier indoor golf facility, is redefining the local golf scene with state-of-the-art TrackMan iO simulators, expert club fittings, full-service repairs, private lessons, and league play — all in a fun, social environment designed for every level of golfer.Located at 820 W Hind Drive in East Honolulu, Clubhouse Hawaii offers a weatherproof alternative to traditional island golf, combining elite-level performance tools with a casual, community-friendly vibe.“We’re more than a golf simulator,” says Justin Shimomi, Master Clubfitter at Clubhouse Hawaii. “This is where tour-level technology meets local aloha — whether you're dialing in your driver, taking your first lesson, or hosting a fantasy draft party.”🏌️ TrackMan-Powered Indoor Golf in HonoluluAt the heart of the facility are TrackMan iO launch monitors, delivering precision metrics used by PGA Tour professionals. Golfers can choose from over 450 iconic virtual golf courses, practice with real-time swing feedback, or compete in skill challenges with friends and family.🧑‍🏫 Private Golf Lessons for All Skill LevelsClubhouse Hawaii offers private and small group lessons led by experienced golf instructors — tailored for beginners, juniors, and seasoned players looking to fine-tune their game. Each session utilizes TrackMan performance data and SAM PuttLab analysis to deliver personalized feedback on swing mechanics, ball flight, and putting.Whether you're starting from scratch or chasing a lower handicap, Clubhouse lessons are designed to help you improve faster — indoors, in comfort, and on your schedule.Nick Rivera, PGA Teaching Professional, leads the lesson program with a focus on individualized instruction and measurable progress.🔧 Expert Club Fittings & Repairs On-SiteClubhouse Hawaii is also Oahu’s leading location for club fittings and golf equipment repair:Full driver, iron, and putter fittings using TrackMan + SAM PuttLabShaft installs, lie/loft adjustments, regripping, and on-site epoxy workNew and used clubs available, with custom builds tailored to player needs“We’re the only shop in Hawaii that combines this level of technology and hands-on expertise under one roof,” says Shimomi.🏆 Leagues, Clinics & Community EventsFrom NFL Sundays and fantasy football drafts to golf leagues, date night specials, and junior clinics, Clubhouse Hawaii is more than a performance center — it’s a local hub for golf, games, and connection.The facility also features cold beer and wine, digital dart boards, pinball, and a laid-back lounge vibe perfect for group play or solo practice.📍 Convenient Location & Booking📍 Address: 820 W Hind Dr #102, Honolulu, HI 96821📞 Phone: 808-425-5128🌐 Website: www.clubhousehawaii.com 📅 Open 7 days a week: 9 AM – 9 PM💳 Simulator rentals from $50/hour, fittings and lessons by appointmentMedia Contact📧 info@clubhousehawaii.com📞 808-425-5128

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.