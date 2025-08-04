Artificial Intelligence Revolutionizes TV Advertising with SNPad CTV Innovative Platform

SNPad uses AI & blockchain to personalize TV ads, rewarding viewers directly and empowering advertisers to target audiences precisely and efficiently.

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era dominated by artificial intelligence and advanced technologies, digital advertising on TV screens is receiving a transformative upgrade through SNPad, an innovative platform that combines AI, blockchain, and direct consumer rewards.Initially conceived in 2019 and officially launched in 2024, SNPad represents a significant shift in the advertising industry by personalizing and enhancing interactivity in TV commercials.SNPad is a revolutionary application that is installed directly on smart TVs and connected to the user's profile through the SNPad mobile wallet. When traditional TV commercials begin, they are automatically replaced with personalized, targeted ads tailored specifically to the viewer's unique profile. Users receive up to 70% of the advertising cost paid by the advertiser or the Adserver platform as rewards, issued as SNPAD digital tokens, for their attention and engagement."SNPad opens a new paradigm for digital TV advertising. In a world dominated by algorithms and artificial intelligence, it's crucial to place the user at the center of attention, directly rewarding them for their time and interest. Simultaneously, we offer advertisers and Adserver platforms access to premium advertising opportunities in an extremely accessible and efficient manner," stated Daniel Robert Burlacu, Founder and CEO of SNPad.SNPad is currently available on major smart TV platforms, including LG, Samsung, and Google TV, and is also offered as mobile applications for Android and iOS users, accessible directly from the Google Play and Apple App Stores.SNPad was recognized as the "Best Blockchain Startup 2024" at the prestigious Crypto Expo Europe, validating the platform's innovation and technological excellence.Additionally, SNPad has established strategic partnerships with leading institutions such as the Politehnica University of Bucharest for research and development projects in AI and blockchain, and with the Romanian Government to promote digitalization and transparency initiatives across public and private sectors.SNPad addresses a genuine and growing demand in the global digital advertising market, anticipating future trends in media consumption. Currently, SNPad is validating its concept and technology in Romania, aiming to attract over 100,000 users in its initial phase. Subsequently, the project plans to expand throughout Europe, ultimately targeting the United States market, where CPM (cost per thousand impressions) is significantly higher and commercial opportunities are substantial. In a recent interview conducted by renowned journalist George Buhnici , Daniel Robert Burlacu emphasized that SNPad does not compete with traditional TV channels but instead serves as a vital complementary tool. According to Burlacu, SNPad solves the current issue of overcrowded ad breaks, where 20-30 identical ads are delivered to all viewers. "With SNPad, TV stations can simultaneously deliver thousands of different ads, each precisely targeted to individual viewers, significantly enhancing campaign efficiency and viewer satisfaction," explained the SNPad founder.SNPad is rapidly becoming a strategic asset for Adserver platforms, offering access to non-skippable video advertisements on TVs with superior engagement levels and effectiveness. Furthermore, advertisers now uniquely benefit from the ability to run TV campaigns with minimal budgets starting around USD 50, providing access to a broad and diverse audience.These advantages not only enable small and medium-sized businesses to access premium advertising but also ensure complete transparency regarding ad costs and performance metrics, crucial in a market focused on budget efficiency and measurable results.For more information about SNPad and the opportunities available, please visit https://www.snpad.com

Interview with Daniel Robert Burlacu, Founder of the Simultaneous Network Protocol, at #CryptoChestionar

