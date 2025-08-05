Endless Energy Expands Into Whole-Home Water Purification, Delivering Clean Water Solutions Across Massachusetts

Endless Energy Technician Performing a Water Quality Test Endless Energy - A Massachusetts HVAC & Plumbing Company

Endless Energy, a Massachusetts home services leader, expands into whole-home water purification systems to combat PFAS and aging infrastructure issues.

When I took my children to their dance recital earlier this year, they couldn't even get a drink of water due to a boil order in effect.” — Matt Kidd, Endless Energy CEO

MARLBOROUGH, MA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Four-decade home services leader adds comprehensive water filtration and reverse osmosis systems to combat emerging contaminants and aging infrastructureEndless Energy, Massachusetts' trusted leader in HVAC, plumbing, and energy efficiency services, today announced its expansion into comprehensive water purification solutions. Building on more than 40 years of home service expertise, the company now delivers professional whole-home water filtration and under-sink reverse osmosis systems, ensuring cleaner, safer water for families across the Commonwealth.Tackling Massachusetts' Growing Water Quality CrisisMassachusetts homeowners increasingly face water quality challenges that go far beyond taste and odor. Aging municipal infrastructure, chlorine-heavy treatment processes, and emerging contaminants like PFAS create a complex web of concerns affecting both health and home systems. From scale buildup that damages expensive appliances to potential exposure to harmful chemicals, these issues demand professional solutions."When I took my children to their dance recital earlier this year, they couldn't even get a drink of water due to a boil order in effect. That moment crystallized for me what so many Massachusetts families are facing every day. Water quality isn't just an infrastructure issue—it affects whether you can make your morning coffee, give your kids a safe bath, or have peace of mind about your family's health. These aren't abstract policy problems; they're daily realities that touch every aspect of family life," said Matt Kidd, CEO of Endless Energy.Advanced Technology Meets Local ExpertiseEndless Energy's water purification systems address contamination at multiple levels:Whole-Home Carbon Filtration protects every water outlet in the home, safeguarding plumbing systems, water heaters, and appliances while improving water quality for bathing, cooking, and cleaning.Under-Sink Reverse Osmosis Systems deliver ultra-pure drinking water by removing up to 99% of contaminants including lead, PFAS, fluoride, bacteria, and chlorine—eliminating the need for costly bottled water.The company's streamlined approach includes complimentary in-home water testing, personalized system recommendations, and expert installation by licensed plumbers. Most installations are completed within a single day, with minimal disruption to daily routines.Beyond Installation: Complete Care and SupportUnlike big-box retailers or online sellers, Endless Energy provides comprehensive ongoing support through filter replacements, performance monitoring, and optional maintenance plans. This full-service approach ensures systems continue performing optimally for years to come.The investment pays dividends through improved appliance longevity, reduced maintenance costs, healthier skin and hair, and the peace of mind that comes with knowing your family's water is clean and safe.Making Clean Water AccessibleUnderstanding that water purification represents a significant investment, Endless Energy offers flexible financing options, including 0% interest payment plans through GoodLeap. The company also helps homeowners navigate local rebate programs, with some Massachusetts communities offering up to $2,000 in incentives for whole-home treatment systems.Proven Track Record, Expanded ServiceA family-owned business, Endless Energy has built its reputation by installing cold climate heat pumps and energy-efficient home systems throughout Massachusetts. The company's comprehensive in-house approach—handling everything from initial assessment through long-term service—has earned top ratings across Massachusetts and the trust of thousands of homeowners.Immediate Availability Across MassachusettsWater purification services are now available throughout most of Massachusetts, including Worcester, Boston, Marlborough, Newton, Framingham, Waltham, Maynard, Concord, Southborough, and surrounding communities. Homeowners can schedule a complimentary water quality assessment and consultation by calling (508) 501-9990 or visiting www.goendlessenergy.com About Endless EnergyEndless Energy is a Marlborough-based, family-owned energy efficiency contractor specializing in HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and now water purification services. Endless Energy is also a Mass SaveHome Performance Contractor and conducts Mass Save® Home Energy Assessments for the program. Endless Energy is committed to sustainable solutions that help Massachusetts homeowners improve comfort, protect health, and reduce carbon impact.

Massachusetts Water Filter Installation Explained

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.