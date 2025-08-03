Warner Robins, Houston County, GA (August 3, 2025) - At the request of the Warner Robins Police Department, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Warner Robins, Houston County, GA. One man was injured. No officers were injured in the incident.



Preliminary information indicates on Sunday, August 3, 2025, at about 2:37 a.m., Warner Robins Police Department officers responded to the 100 block of Louis Street in reference to a domestic violence incident. Upon arrival, officers approached a small storage shed behind the house and encountered a man, later identified as Jesus Chavez-Ledesma, age 46, of Warner Robins, GA, who had a gun. Officers also found that Chavez-Ledesma was involved in the domestic incident. Chavez-Ledesma shot at officers and barricaded himself in the shed.



Officers attempted to negotiate with Chavez-Ledesma. During this time he set fire to the building he occupied and continued to shoot at the officers. In response, an officer returned fire, hitting Chavez-Ledesma. Officers rendered aid and Chavez-Ledesma was then taken to a local hospital for medical treatment. He is expected to survive his injury. WarnerRobins Fire units extinguished the fire. No officers were injured during the incident.



The investigation is active and ongoing. The GBI is conducting an independent investigation and once the investigation is completed a copy will be turned offer to the Houston County District Attorney’s Office for review.