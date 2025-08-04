Martha’s Vineyard Sharks Sweep Bristol Blues in Shutout Fashion, Advance to NECBL Southern Division Finals

OAK BLUFFS, MA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Martha’s Vineyard Sharks completed a dominant sweep of the Bristol Blues in the New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL) Southern Division Semifinals, clinching the series with a 6-0 victory at The Shark Tank before a crowd of 3,308 enthusiastic fans.Building on their momentum from Game 1, a commanding 11-0 shutout win on Friday, August 1, at Muzzy Field in Bristol, the Sharks showcased stellar pitching and timely hitting to outscore the Blues 17-0 across the two-game series. In the opener, Martha’s Vineyard exploded for 11 runs while holding Bristol scoreless, setting the tone for a playoff run fueled by airtight defense and offensive firepower.In Saturday’s decisive Game 2, the Sharks broke through in the sixth inning with a four-run outburst, highlighted by designated hitter Ethan Appelwick’s grand slam home run that drove in all four runs and put the game out of reach. Appelwick finished 1-for-2 with four RBIs and was hit by pitch twice, underscoring his impact at the plate. Second baseman Luke Scilley added a strong 3-for-4 performance with a double and a run scored, while left fielder Carter Bentley contributed an RBI single in the seventh to extend the lead to 6-0.On the mound, starter Chayce Kieck delivered a masterful performance, tossing seven shutout innings with just three hits allowed, one walk, and seven strikeouts to earn the win. Relievers Ryan Ashford and Colby McNeely closed out the game with two perfect innings, combining for five strikeouts and preserving the shutout. The Sharks’ pitching staff limited Bristol to five hits and one error across the game, continuing a defensive clinic that saw no runs allowed in the series.“This sweep is a testament to our team’s preparation and execution,” said Sharks Manager Payton "Skip" Fuller. “From the dominant start in Game 1 to the clutch moments tonight, our players rose to the occasion. We’re excited to carry this energy into the Division finals.”With the victory, the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks have won the Southern Division Semifinals and will face the winner of the other semifinal matchup (Newport Gulls vs Mystic Schooners) in the Southern Division Finals, set to be held Monday, August 4 - Wednesday, Aug 6th. Details on the finals schedule, opponents, and ticket information will be announced soon via the team’s website and social media channels.About the Martha's Vineyard SharksThe Martha's Vineyard Sharks are a member of the New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL), providing top collegiate talent with a platform to develop and entertain fans across the region. The MV Sharks Baseball Foundation, Inc., a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is dedicated to promoting baseball on Martha's Vineyard. We are currently seeking support to improve our baseball field at The Shark Tank, enhancing facilities for players, fans, and the community. The total estimated cost for these upgrades is $520,000, and as of today, we have secured commitments totaling $200,000. If interested, your donation will help bridge this gap, directly contributing to better playing conditions, safety features, and accessibility, ensuring the Martha's Vineyard Sharks continue to thrive as a beacon of youth development and local pride. Donate here today via our secure online form at mvsharks.com/donate (powered by MxMerchant for seamless, tax-receipted giving), or email or call Russ Curran at 508-813-0380 or russ.curran@mvsharks.com. Every gift, no matter the size, makes a difference and qualifies for tax benefits.

'25 Shark Summer Season Trailer

