Attorney General Knudsen visits Anaconda 48 hours after four people were killed in shooting

ANACONDA – Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen received a briefing and updated the public today in Anaconda regarding the Friday shooting and ongoing search for the suspect.

On Friday around 10:30 a.m., 45-year-old Michael Brown walked into The Owl Bar and opened fire killing four people before fleeing the scene. Brown remains at large. Attorney General Knudsen visited the incident command center for a briefing and to show his support and thank the dozens of local, state, and federal law enforcement officers for their efforts as they continue to search for the suspect.

During the Attorney General’s update to the community following his briefing he identified the four victims who were killed in Friday’s shootings as 59-year-old Daniel Edwin Ballie, 64-year-old Nancy Lauretta Kelly, 70-year-old David Allen Leach, and 74-year-old Tony Wayne Palm. All four were residents of Anaconda.

Anaconda Deer Lodge Police Chief Bill Sather, Montana Division of Criminal Investigation Administrator Lee Johnson, Montana Highway Patrol Colonel Kurt Sager, Deer Lodge County Attorney Morgan Smith, and Acting Assistant Special Agent in Charge Michael Montoya with the FBI also joined Attorney General Knudsen at the press conference.

The U.S Marshals Service is offering a reward of $7,500 for any information that leads to the arrest or capture of Michael Brown. Citizens are encouraged to call 1-877-926-8332 to report a tip.

Click here to watch a video of the press conference.