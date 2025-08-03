Technician Find Reveals New AI Recruiting Assistant Trained on 7 Years of Real Automotive Technician Conversations

AI Recruiting Tool for Auto Shops – The Hiring Machine Trained on 7 Years of Tech Talk Hire Automotive Technicians Faster with Technician Find

Revolutionary GPT Tool "Jason Perkins" Solves Industry's #1 Problem: Finding and Keeping Qualified Technicians Without Competing on Salary Alone

Most shops just post an ad and pray. But techs have been burned before—they're skeptical. Jason Perkins helps shops speak their language and address what actually matters to them.” — Chris Lawson

OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the automotive repair industry faces its worst technician shortage in history, with 76,000 openings nationwide¹ and turnover rates reaching 30-40% according to recent industry studies², a new AI-powered recruiting assistant is helping independent shop owners hire automotive technicians at unprecedented rates—without raising wages or benefits.Jason Perkins, a custom GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) tool, represents the first AI recruiting assistant specifically trained on over seven years of real technician conversations, proven job ads, social media comments, and hiring data collected by Technician Find . Unlike generic AI tools that produce "robotic" content, Jason generates recruiting messages that speak directly to technicians' actual frustrations and aspirations."One shop went from spending $1,000 per month on Indeed with zero results to receiving 48 technician applications in 30 days," said Chris Lawson , creator of Jason Perkins and founder of Technician Find. "The difference? They stopped writing ads that sound like HR boilerplate and started addressing what techs actually care about—like not working weekends and avoiding dealership politics."The $429,000-Per-Vacancy Problem Hiding in Plain SightWith each unfilled technician position costing between $429,600-$644,440 annually in lost revenue³, the technician shortage represents one of the automotive industry's most expensive operational challenges. While dealers and chains compete on wages, independent shops often can't match their offers. Jason Perkins levels the playing field by revealing what technicians really want:• Transparency: "Top pay with no numbers equals red flag," Jason identifies in one dealer ad critique• Work-Life Balance: Missing weekend schedules creates immediate skepticism• Respect: Generic corporate language signals "you'll be treated like a number"Real Results from Beta UsersDuring beta testing in the Technician Find skool Community with over 375+ independent shop owners and general managers:• Time savings: Shops report creating job ads and social posts in under 5 minutes versus 30-45 minutes previously• Improved response rates: Beta users seeing 2-3x more applications compared to their previous generic job postings• Better candidate engagement: Shops following Jason's follow-up sequences report significantly reduced ghosting, with several successfully re-engaging no-show candidates"Finding qualified technicians has been our biggest struggle," reported one Tennessee shop owner. "We never lack applicants, but qualified applicants are few and far between. Jason helped us identify that our ads were attracting the wrong techs because we weren't being specific about our expectations and culture."How Jason Perkins WorksThe AI assistant provides:1. Instant Ad Diagnostics: Analyzes existing job postings and identifies why they're failing2. Scroll-Stopping Headlines: Creates attention-grabbers like "Flat rate is fine until the car count drops"3. Passive Recruiting Content: Generates social posts that make techs tag their friends4. Ghost-Prevention Sequences: Automated follow-ups every 72 hours from offer to start date5. Culture Translation: Converts shop benefits into language that resonates with technicians"It's like having a technician whisperer in your pocket," said Rob, a beta user who successfully re-engaged a no-show candidate. "Jason knows exactly what to say because he's learned from hundreds of real conversations."Breaking the Commodity Trap"Most shops treat recruiting like a commodity—post an ad, hope for the best," Lawson explains. "But technicians are skeptical by default. They've been burned by false promises. Jason helps shops build trust through authentic communication that addresses their real concerns."The tool's effectiveness comes from its unique training data:• Comments from technicians on social media ads• Exit interview insights revealing why techs really leave• Successful recruiting messages that generated applications• Failed approaches that drove candidates away• Best practices gleaned from top shopsIndustry Impact and AvailabilityWith the average cost to replace a technician exceeding $15,000⁴ and taking 57 days to fill positions⁵, Jason Perkins offers significant ROI potential. Early adopters report filling positions 70% faster while reducing recruiting spend by half.Jason Perkins is now available free to independent auto repair shop owners and managers through the Technician Find community. The tool integrates with ChatGPT and requires no technical expertise—users simply upload their existing ad or describe what they need, and Jason generates professional content in seconds."We're democratizing access to recruiting expertise," Lawson stated. "Every shop owner deserves to compete for talent, not just those who can afford expensive recruiting firms."About Technician FindFounded in 2018 by Christopher T. Lawson, Technician Find provides recruitment solutions tailored to the auto repair industry. From creative ad campaigns to geotargeted social media advertising, on-demand courses, and one-on-one coaching, Technician Find has helped over 200 independent repair shops nationwide build and maintain high-performance teams. For more information, visit www.technicianfind.com About Jason PerkinsJason Perkins is not a real person but an AI avatar representing the collective voice of automotive technicians. The name and persona were developed to create relatable, authentic recruiting content that resonates with real technicians' experiences and aspirations.Access and Demo:• Request FREE access: https://www.skool.com/technicianfind • Watch demo video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=72-lcx6dhzI Additional Resources:• Industry technician shortage statistics• Case studies from beta users• Sample before/after job ad transformations• Screenshot gallery of Jason Perkins in actionEditor's Note: High-resolution images, video demonstrations, and additional case studies are available upon request. Chris Lawson is available for interviews about the technician shortage crisis and innovative recruiting solutions.Sources:1. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Occupational Outlook Handbook, Automotive Service Technicians and Mechanics, 20242. I-CAR/Society of Collision Repair Specialists/Ducker Carlisle, "Technician Satisfaction Survey Whitepaper," February 20243. Ontario, Canada dealership study on technician vacancy revenue loss, reported in Automotive News, 20244. Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) industry average replacement costs5. Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) average time-to-fill statistics

AI Recruiting Tool for Auto Shops – The Hiring Machine Trained on 7 Years of Tech Talk

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.