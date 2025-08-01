DHS Confirms First Cases of Measles in Wisconsin This Year

For Immediate Release August 2, 2025 Contact DHS Media, 608-266-1683

No known public exposure identified, overall risk to the public is low

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and Oconto County Public Health have confirmed nine cases of measles in Oconto County. One case was confirmed through testing at the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene, with eight additional cases confirmed based on exposure and symptoms. All of the cases were exposed to a common source during out-of-state travel. No additional information will be released due to privacy laws. DHS, in coordination with the Oconto County Public Health, is working to identify and notify people who may have been exposed to the measles virus. At this time no public points of exposure have been identified and the risk to the community remains low.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that can be spread from person to person through the air and can stay in the air for two hours after a sick person coughs or sneezes. It is so contagious that if one person gets it, up to 90% of the people around them may also become infected if they are not vaccinated.

Symptoms of measles typically appear approximately 10 to 21 days after exposure, and include:

Runny nose

High fever (may be greater than 104°F)

Tiredness

Cough

Red, watery eyes, or conjunctivitis ("pink eye")

A red rash with raised bumps that starts at the hairline and moves to the arms and legs three to five days after symptoms begin

Measles can cause serious health complications, including pneumonia, brain damage, and deafness, and can sometimes be deadly. One in four people who get measles in the United States will be hospitalized.

Anyone who develops symptoms of measles should stay home (not go to work, school, shopping, or use public transportation) and call their doctor's office or clinic before visiting so they can take precautions to ensure other patients are not exposed to the virus.

Measles can be prevented with the measles, mumps, rubella vaccine (MMR). Two doses of the measles vaccine are 97% effective at preventing the disease. In general, people born before 1957 are considered immune and do not need a vaccine. All other adults without laboratory evidence of immunity should have at least one dose of measles-containing vaccine, and children should have two doses. Find more information about who should get a measles vaccine on the DHS measles webpage.

Parents and caregivers can check the Wisconsin Immunization Registry or contact their health care provider or local health department to see if they or their child has been vaccinated to protect against measles.

Anyone who is not vaccinated against measles can still get vaccinated. Regular health care providers, local clinics and pharmacies, or local health departments can help determine what vaccines are needed. Get free, confidential assistance finding a doctor or clinic by dialing 211. Anyone who is pregnant, has children under the age of 12 months, or is otherwise not able to receive the MMR vaccine can contact their doctor or community clinic for guidance. See the DHS measles webpage for more information on measles vaccines. Oconto County residents may contact Oconto County Public Health at 920-834-7000.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any updates will be posted to the DHS Outbreaks and Investigations page.