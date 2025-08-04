Christmas In August Charles Dickens “A CHRISTMAS CAROL” Presented By FPCH Hollywood directed by Jesse Corti Tix on sale

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new Tradition is starting Christmas in August! What has become known as “THE” Definitive Hollywood production of Charles Dickens “ A CHRISTMAS CAROL ” has announced its dates for 2025.The play will run from Dec 5, 2025, thru December 20, 2025, at First Presbyterian Church of Hollywood. This annual show sells out each year to delighted audiences. This has all the production value of a Broadway Show!If you go to www.achristmscarolhollywood.com during the month of August and get 20% off the regular ticket prices!FPCH is the oldest mega church in Hollywood and the first Mega Church in North America. The sanctuary where the main stage of this campus turns 100 yrs. Old this year, and is top notch and the actors, special effects make this a truly first-class theater experience for the entire family.For the fifth year Jesse Corti who is one of the starring voices in Frozen, Beauty and the Beast and was one of the stars on Broadway of “Les Misérables”, will Direct this show. There are many familiar tv, film & theater faces in the production. The show stars Tim Farmer as Scrooge , Tiny Tim is played by HBO series Animals star Brandon Duvon and Bob Cratchit is played by London stage star Dan Hazel.Also, for the fourth year Theatre and Feature Film Choreographer Julietta Corti , who starred in the Broadway cast of CATS, and choreographed such productions as Annie, Hairspray, Fiddler on the Roof, will Choreograph and adapt the production for the stage.What the stars are saying about this production:"Director Jesse Corti's "A Christmas Carol" is simply the best staged version of this classic that I've ever seen. Dickens' story and characters jump off the page and come to life in this heartwarming, magical production. Bring the family to this must-see Christmas tradition."Nick Vallelonga - Two-time Academy Award Winner for GREEN BOOK."I have seen A Christmas Carol numerous times in life and this is the best Scrooge I have ever seen."- Joe MantegnaThere will be 11 performances in total the show will run every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from Dec 5th thru Dec 20th 2025FRIDAY DECEMBER 5, 2025 will be the opening night with celebrities, and media.SHOWTIMES: Friday & Saturday evening performances: 7:30pmSaturday Matinee: 2:30pmSunday Matinee only: 2:30pm

