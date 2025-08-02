The Mortgage Calculator Expands AI Automation to Brokered Loans, Invites MLOs Nationwide to Join Platform

The Mortgage Calculator - Mortgage Lender with LIVE Mortgage Rates Equal Housing Lender CALVIN AI Loan Processing for Broker and Non-Delegated Loans

Calvin AI Processing, previously used for in-house loans, now supports brokered files—loan officers gain full automation across loan channels.

Now that we’ve expanded CALVIN AI Processing to include brokered files, our Loan Officers can experience automation at every stage of the loan pipeline.” — Nicholas Hiersche - President of The Mortgage Calculator

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mortgage Calculator Company LLC (NMLS #2377459), a national non-delegated correspondent mortgage lender, has announced the expansion of its proprietary artificial intelligence feature, Calvin AI, to now fully support brokered loan files. Calvin AI has long played a pivotal role in streamlining the processing of in-house non-delegated files, and this new development marks a significant leap in automation by empowering Mortgage Loan Originators to benefit from intelligent processing tools regardless of loan channel. CALVIN AI is able to instantly analyze conditions from any lender or investor, instantly request updated document needs from the borrower, instantly order VOE/VOA reports, and instantly request updates from partner such as title and insurance updates.

According to company President Nicholas Hiersche, “Our team has relied on Calvin AI to enhance speed and accuracy for our non-delegated loans. Now that we’ve expanded CALVIN AI Processing to include brokered files, our Loan Officers can experience automation at every stage of the loan pipeline. This creates more efficiency, fewer human errors, and most importantly, more time for our originators to focus on closing deals.”

The Mortgage Calculator has emerged as one of the most innovative companies in the mortgage space, offering a unique remote opportunity for licensed MLOs to join a tech-forward platform with unmatched support, compensation, and lead flow. The company provides its team with a fully integrated proprietary lending platform that includes a CRM, LOS, and POS—featuring tools like real-time pricing for over 5,000 loan programs, Dual AUS, and AI-driven condition management. This end-to-end system is accessible from any device, empowering originators to operate 100% remotely while offering borrowers a modern digital experience.

Compensation at The Mortgage Calculator ranks among the highest in the industry. Mortgage Loan Originators can earn up to 275 basis points on self-generated loans, and a 50-50 lead split on company-generated leads. Additional incentives and production bonuses are available for top producers, with the potential to reach up to 275 basis points in total compensation. The company also supports lead generation through unlimited leads, optional paid lead campaigns, referral bonuses, and pre-qualified transfer leads routed directly through its automated platform.

The Mortgage Calculator lending platform is designed to accommodate both new and experienced originators. All team members receive comprehensive onboarding, live training sessions multiple times per week, a full video training library, and access to ongoing Zoom support and a built-in help desk system. Licensed in 48 states, The Mortgage Calculator allows MLOs to originate nationwide and offers sponsorship and onboarding assistance for new licenses through NMLS. The company also supports a full suite of lending products, including Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, Non-QM, DSCR, commercial, construction, land, and hard money programs.

Originators interested in joining The Mortgage Calculator can apply immediately by visiting https://themortgagecalculator.com/join. Applicants will be guided through a seamless onboarding experience including digital agreement signing, platform setup, and access to instant pricing and loan origination tools.

About The Mortgage Calculator:

The Mortgage Calculator is a licensed Mortgage Lender (NMLS #2377459) that specializes in using technology to enable borrowers to access Conventional, FHA, VA, and USDA Programs, as well as thousands of Non-QM mortgage loan program variations using alternative income documentation!

Using The Mortgage Calculator proprietary technology, borrowers can instantly price and quote thousands of mortgage loan programs in just a few clicks. The Mortgage Calculator technology also enables borrowers to instantly complete a full loan application and upload documents to our AI powered software to get qualified in just minutes! Get started at https://themortgagecalculator.com

