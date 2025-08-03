Submit Release
DARA Abrams NYC Stories Art Experience at One Art Space

Multimedia Artist DARA Abrams

Massive Talent Inc. co-produces a special feature for visual artist DARA (Dara Abrams) during the NYC Stories Art Experience exhibition.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visual artist DARA (Dara Abrams) will present a special feature on Saturday, August 2, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM as part of the NYC Stories Art Experience, a three-day public exhibition hosted at One Art Space in Tribeca. Running from August 1–3, the event includes over 40 emerging and established artists showcasing work across painting, graffiti, sculpture, photography, and mixed media.

The August 2 segment is co-produced by Massive Talent Inc., a cultural strategy agency founded by Norm Choudhury, known for building cross-genre artist experiences in music, visual art, and New York nightlife.

“DARA’s work embodies the energy of New York while exploring the personal and universal,” said Norm Choudhury. “We’re excited to support her vision as part of this powerful exhibition.”

The show is free and open to the public, with refreshments and interactive elements, including a Creator Room for guests to contribute their own art.



DARA’s Featured Segment:

📅 Date: Saturday, August 2
⏰ Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
📍 Location: One Art Space, 23 Warren St, New York, NY 10007
🎟 RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nyc-stories-art-experience-tickets-937245864447



About Massive Talent Inc.:

Massive Talent Inc. is a New York–based cultural strategy and talent management agency led by Norm Choudhury. The company curates experiences that elevate emerging talent across art, music, and branded events — creating platforms that bridge creativity and culture.



Contact:

Name: Norm Choudhury
Title: Founder, Massive Talent Inc.
Email: Norm@MassiveTalentInc.com
Website: https://www.massivetalentinc.com
Instagram: @massivetalentinc

Norm Choudhury
Massive Talent Inc
+1 917-943-9016
