Aspen Travelers Shift to Direct Booking as Luxury Rental Demand Surges in 2025
AspenVacationRentals.com sees a surge in direct bookings as Google Vacation Rentals reshapes how luxury travelers find homes.
“Aspen has always been a high-demand market,” said Jamie Feagler, Partner at Aspen Vacation Rentals. “But now we’re seeing a shift — guests are doing their own research, finding us directly through Google, and avoiding unnecessary fees. They want more control and a personal connection to their stay.”
The growing visibility of Google Vacation Rentals has made it easier than ever for travelers to discover and book luxury homes directly with verified property managers. At AspenVacationRentals.com, bookings have climbed steadily throughout 2025, especially in the high-end segment, where traditional platform commissions are often steep.
Direct booking offers added benefits like access to exclusive homes, local concierge service, and transparent pricing. Aspen Vacation Rentals, a locally operated firm based in the core of Aspen, specializes in high-end, designer-furnished homes curated for discerning guests.
