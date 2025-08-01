2020-012 – NEWS RELEASE: HIEMA ALERTS PUBLIC TO EXTENSION OF RED FLAG WARNING – EXTREME FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS CONTINUE

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

HIEMA ALERTS PUBLIC TO EXTENSION OF RED FLAG WARNING: EXTREME FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS CONTINUE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

2025-012

August 1, 2025

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA) is alerting the public that the National Weather Service (NWS) in Honolulu is extending the Red Flag Warning for portions of the state through 6:00 p.m. Saturday, based on current observations and model guidance.

“We have to continue to be vigilant and careful when conditions are this dangerous,” said Governor Josh Green, M.D. “Nearly all of Hawaiʻi’s wildfires are started by human activity, which means nearly all of them are preventable. Residents and visitors alike have a role to play in reducing the risk. Please take this warning seriously, avoid activities that can spark fires and do your part to keep our communities and ‘ohana safe.”

“Red Flag Warnings are a serious call to action,” said James Barros, HIEMA administrator. “We have all seen how a single spark can have devastating consequences. It is everyone’s kuleana — our shared responsibility — to prevent ignition and protect our communities.”

Human-caused ignitions remain the primary threat

Nearly 99% of wildfires in Hawaiʻi are caused by human activity, including careless disposal of cigarette butts, unattended campfires, “hot work” such as welding that uses machinery causing sparks, burning of yard waste and sparks along roadways and powerline corridors (dlnr.hawaii.gov). Individual actions make the difference.

Fuel loads and climate conditions drive fire severity

Non-native, fire-prone grasses and shrubs cover more than 25% of Hawaiʻi’s landscape, creating “fine fuels” that can spread fire rapidly and unpredictably (hwmo.org). Combined with warming, drier conditions, Hawaiʻi’s fire season is effectively year-round, with about 0.5% of state land burning each year — among the highest proportions in the nation.

Resource challenges and community preparedness

The Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) manages fire response across nearly 60% of Hawaiʻi’s lands, but constrained personnel and equipment make wildfire mitigation and suppression challenging. This year’s state budget included additional staffing and funding for fire mitigation, as well as approval to reduce fuels on state lands not maintained by DOFAW.

Residents and visitors can also help protect their homes and communities by:

Clearing defensible space : Remove dry vegetation and combustible materials from around structures.

: Remove dry vegetation and combustible materials from around structures. Avoiding activities that can start fires : Do not burn debris, discard cigarettes, or use open flames outdoors.

: Do not burn debris, discard cigarettes, or use open flames outdoors. Maintaining property : Clear gutters, trim fire-prone vegetation and secure loose items.

: Clear gutters, trim fire-prone vegetation and secure loose items. Being evacuation-ready: Know at least two ways out of your neighborhood and have an emergency kit prepared.

Infrastructure and evacuation challenges

HIEMA continues to work with partnering agencies and counties, utilizing modernized alert systems and enhanced public safety during fast-moving fire events.

“Wildfire preparedness is everyone’s kuleana — from individual homeowners and landowners to public land managers, large agricultural operations and even visitors,” said State Fire Marshal Dori Booth. “We can and must all work together to build a safer, more resilient Hawaiʻi.”

For real-time updates on weather conditions and warnings, visit the National Weather Service at www.weather.gov/hfo and follow HIEMA on X (formerly Twitter) at @Hawaii_EMA. For more information on wildfire conditions and preparedness, visit https://dod.hawaii.gov/hiema/wildfire/.

