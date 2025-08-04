Performance-Based eCommerce Platform Connect Marketplace Expands Across U.S. and Europe

Ecommerce and Marketing solutions

WINCHESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Connect Marketplace Launches Performance-Based eCommerce Platform for Global BrandsNew model allows small and mid-sized businesses to scale online without monthly feesConnect Marketplace, a newly launched ecommerce technology and marketing platform, has introduced a performance-based model designed to support small and mid-sized manufacturers, distributors, and brand owners seeking to establish or expand their digital sales channels.Founded by George Klidas and Alan Slapar, Connect Marketplace enables merchants to operate standalone web stores on their own domains, which are connected on the backend to a centralized marketplace infrastructure. This structure is intended to improve discoverability and traffic while maintaining brand ownership and independence.Unlike traditional ecommerce platforms that rely on fixed monthly fees or paid advertising commitments, Connect Marketplace’s business model is based on commission from completed sales. In some cases, a one-time setup fee may apply based on the complexity of the onboarding process or integration needs.The platform includes fully managed storefront setup, SEO optimization, and digital marketing services tailored to the client’s product category and target region. It is built to support both direct-to-consumer (DTC) and business-to-business (B2B) commerce, with tools for catalog management, international fulfillment, and multi-market expansion.Connect Marketplace currently supports clients across North America, Europe, and Asia, with operational hubs in each region and a development and marketing team headquartered in Eastern Europe.George Klidas, CEO for North America, brings extensive experience in business development and digital commerce strategy. Alan Slapar, based in Europe, leads the platform’s technical and operational development.“Connect Marketplace was created to provide businesses with a flexible, low-risk pathway to digital sales,” said Klidas. “Our infrastructure is designed to scale with clients and reduce the upfront financial barriers that have traditionally limited market access.”The platform is already working with a range of businesses in sectors including food and beverage, wellness, apparel, and consumer goods. By offering a model that prioritizes revenue outcomes, Connect Marketplace aims to fill a gap in the market for sellers who need both technology and marketing support without fixed costs.More information about the platform and partnership opportunities is available via the official website at www.connect-mart.com . Inquiries can be directed to info@connect-mart.com.

