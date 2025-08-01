H.R. 3423, FROST Act

H.R. 3423 would authorize airport sponsors to use funding from the Airport Improvement Program and the Airport Infrastructure Grants program to acquire storage facilities for equipment and fluids that deice aircraft. Under current law, those programs can provide funding for structures and equipment that are used to deice aircraft, but not the associated storage facilities.

H.R. 3423 would not provide additional budget authority for airport grants or increase existing obligation limitations. However, enacting the bill could increase spending of previously appropriated amounts that CBO does not expect to be spent over the 2025-2035 period under current law. Those increased expenditures are treated as direct spending. Using information from the FAA, CBO expects that the agency would spend a small amount of those balances. On that basis, we estimate that enacting the bill would increase direct spending by less than $500,000 over the 2025-2035 period.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Aaron Krupkin. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.