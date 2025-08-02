Closures on the H-2 Freeway for joint repairs beginning Tuesday, Aug. 5

Main, News Posted on Aug 1, 2025 in Highways News

HONOLULU– The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies O‘ahu motorists of a right lane closure of the H-2 Freeway in the Wahiawā-bound direction, for joint repair work. Roadwork will begin nightly on Tuesday night, Aug. 5, from 8 p.m. through 4 a.m. the next morning.

Crews will close one right lane on the Wahiawā-bound H-2 Freeway from the Mililani Town on-ramp to the Waikalani Drive overpass, to address joint repairs at various locations through the work area. Work is anticipated to require two weeks of nightly closures to complete this work.

This work will repair the vital expansion joints along the roadway and remove the steel plates that were securing them for safety since May 2024. Materials, contractor and shipping delays have now been resolved, enabling this work to commence.

Ramps will remain open during this work. Motorists are advised to proceed with caution and obey all work signs throughout the work area.

Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of closure information. Special duty police officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Roadwork is weather permitting.

