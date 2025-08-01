Submit Release
Governor Offers Reward for Information on Cabarrus County Murder

NORTH CAROLINA, August 1 - Today Governor Josh Stein announced a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Angelo Markantonakis, age 26. 

On December 24, 2024, three masked individuals invaded the home of Markantonakis; his girlfriend, Arianna Black; and their three-year-old son. Markantonakis was shot twice during the home invasion and succumbed to his injuries in front of his girlfriend and son.

Anyone with information concerning this case should contact the Kannapolis Police Department at (704) 920-4000 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.  








