Colorado public health officials confirm measles case in out-of-state resident, release location for potential exposures near Monarch Pass

Denver (Aug. 1, 2025) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Chaffee County Public Health have confirmed a case of measles in an out-of-state resident and are notifying members of the public of areas for potential measles exposures.

Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community. Measles is highly contagious and can sometimes lead to serious health problems, but it is a vaccine-preventable disease. Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a characteristic rash that usually starts several days later on the face and spreads. The measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine provides strong protection.

Known exposure locations:

Based on available information, anyone who was in the following locations during the dates and times listed may have been exposed to measles. People who have been exposed should monitor for symptoms for 21 days after exposure and consider avoiding public gatherings or high-risk settings. Monitoring for symptoms is especially critical for people who have not been vaccinated with the MMR vaccine. Locations will be updated, as necessary.

