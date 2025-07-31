Comment Now! NIST Internal Report 8536, Supply Chain Traceability: Manufacturing Meta-Framework (Second Public Draft)

The NIST National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) has released a second public draft of NIST Internal Report 8536, Supply Chain Traceability: Manufacturing Meta-Framework for public comment.

We thank everyone who submitted comments on the initial draft. Your thoughtful feedback prompted substantial revisions. In response, we are publishing this second draft to provide an opportunity for further review and input before finalizing the report.

Background

This paper presents a framework to improve traceability across complex and distributed manufacturing ecosystems. It enables structured recording, linking, and querying of traceability data across trusted repositories. This initial research is intended to explore approaches that may support stakeholders in verifying product provenance, meet contractual obligations, and assess supply chain integrity.

This framework builds on previous NIST research (NIST IR 8419) and incorporates insight and feedback from industry, standards bodies, and academia. It is designed to enhance national security, economic resilience, and supply chain risk management, particularly across manufacturing and other critical infrastructure sectors.

We invite and encourage those interested to review and comment on this draft.

Submit Your Comments

The public comment period for this draft is open through September 1, 2025. Visit the project page for a copy of the draft and instructions for submitting comments. We value and welcome your input and look forward to your comments.

Get Engaged

You can continue to help shape and contribute to this and future projects by joining the NCCoE’s Blockchain Community of Interest. Visit our project page to join.

