GolfCarting Expo Announces Inaugural Dealer Summit and Industry Trade Show in Charleston, SC

GolfCarting EXPO This October, Charleston SC

The golf cart industry’s first dedicated annual event to showcase innovative products & services while providing education to dealers and consumers

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charleston, SC – GC Events has announced the launch of the GolfCarting Expo & Dealer Summit , an industry-focused gathering designed to serve professionals and businesses across the golf cart industry. The event will be held from Wednesday, October 8 to Saturday, October 11, 2025, at the Charleston Area Convention Center in North Charleston, South Carolina.

The Expo will offer more than 15,000 square feet of exhibit space and is expected to host dozens of Image by GCEvents LLC vendors, providing attendees with access to new products, emerging technologies, and business development resources. The event is open to professionals working in dealerships, distribution, manufacturing, and other sectors of the low-speed vehicle market.

“Charleston offers an ideal setting for this type of industry convergence,” said Matt White, Co-Founder of GC Events. “This summit is designed to support business growth and provide a space for dealers, suppliers, and manufacturers to learn, connect, and engage with peers.”

Key components of the event include:

- Dealer Education Sessions – Daily talks led by industry experts focusing on operations, marketing, and service delivery.

- Product Demonstrations – Exhibitor-led demonstrations of vehicles, parts, and related technologies.

- Structured Networking – A mix of formal and informal networking opportunities for dealers, vendors, and manufacturers.

The dealer summit aims to support the evolving needs of businesses operating in the golf cart industry, while fostering partnerships and awareness of best practices.

Event Details:

Location: Charleston Area Convention Center, North Charleston, SC

Dates: October 8–11, 2025

Times: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM (Thu/Fri), 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM (Sat)

Website: www.GolfCartingExpo.com

About GolfCarting Expo & Dealer Summit:

The GolfCarting Expo & Dealer Summit is a professional trade show and educational event dedicated to the golf cart industry. Organized

by GC Events, the summit brings together stakeholders across manufacturing, retail, and service sectors to exchange ideas, explore

technology, and strengthen industry standards.

Media Contact:

Company Name: GCEvents LLC

Contact Person: Christian Amico

Email: chris@golfcarting.com

Country: United States

Website: http://golfcartingexpo.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.