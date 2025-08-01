Submit Release
Ke Ala Hou, A New Path Forward — August 2025 Governor’s Message

August 2025 Governor's Message

As bill signing season has concluded for the recently ended legislative session, I wanted to highlight some key achievements. We successfully signed hundreds of bills aimed at enhancing safety and providing essential support to our communities across Hawai‘i. These new laws will improve public safety, healthcare access, environmental sustainability and more. We are grateful for the collaboration and hard work of our legislators to make the session a success.

I would also like to acknowledge the partnership between the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations and schools statewide, to honor our ‘Ready to Work’ graduates from this past summer. This program equips our youth with essential skills and resources to thrive in the workforce.

Additionally, the Department of Accounting and General Services hosted its second “Builder’s Spotlight” at the Hawai‘i State Archives, featuring a local luthier who showcased the artistry involved in instrument making through sound and material selection.

Mahalo to our state legislators, state departments and community advocates for your support and involvement as we work to improve Hawai‘i. Your input is essential and together, we can ensure that Hawai‘i continues to be a safe and healthy place for everyone.

Mahalo,

