Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,153 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 409,180 in the last 365 days.

Griggs County Clerk of Court Office Closure

The Griggs County Clerk of Court office will be closed Monday, August 4th. If assistance is needed, please call the Barnes County Clerk of Court at 701-845-8880 option 1.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Griggs County Clerk of Court Office Closure

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more