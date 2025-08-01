8/1/25 – IT’S SEA TURTLE NESTING SEASON – HELP PROTECT HATCHLINGS THIS SUMMER

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

IT’S SEA TURTLE NESTING SEASON – HELP PROTECT HATCHLINGS THIS SUMMER

HONOLULU – Sea turtle nesting in Hawaiʻi is well underway, with peak season August through November. Since 2020, nesting activity by Hawaiian green sea turtles (honu) has increased every year across the islands, a hopeful sign for this threatened species. With this positive growth comes increased responsibility for beachgoers to help ensure hatchlings make it safely to the sea.

Adult female sea turtles return to Hawai‘i’s sandy beaches each summer to lay their eggs, and the weeks that follow are critical for the nests. Honu nests typically take about 60 days to hatch. However, the exact incubation period can vary depending on the temperature of the nest. Warmer temperatures can lead to a shorter incubation time, while cooler temperatures can result in a longer incubation. The sex of the sea turtles is also dependent on temperature: warmer temperatures produce females, while cooler temperatures produce males.

Once hatchlings emerge they use the brightness of the stars and moonlight to navigate from the beach to the open ocean — a journey that can be disrupted by human activity such as driving on the beach or distraction by lights. Small changes can make a big difference in whether these young turtles survive.

How You Can Help:

Give turtles and nests plenty of space. If you see a nesting sea turtle or a marked nest, stay back and observe quietly from a distance — at least 10 feet. Sea turtles in Hawaiʻi are protected under federal law. Never pick up the hatchlings and place them into the ocean. The crawl through the sand helps hatchlings, preparing them for when they mature and return to nest as adults. If you see hatchlings, call the NOAA hotline so researchers can follow up.

No driving on beaches. Vehicles compact the sand, which can trap hatchlings or crush unseen nests. Driving on the beach is not only harmful — it's illegal.

Vehicles compact the sand, which can trap hatchlings or crush unseen nests. Driving on the beach is not only harmful — it’s illegal. Turn off beach-facing lights. Artificial lighting disorients hatchlings, leading them away from the ocean. If you live near the shore, turn off lights visible from the beach during nesting and hatching season.

Artificial lighting disorients hatchlings, leading them away from the ocean. If you live near the shore, turn off lights visible from the beach during nesting and hatching season. Use red lights at night. If you must be on the beach after dark, use only red-filtered flashlights. Regular white lights can confuse hatchlings, drawing them away from the ocean.

If you must be on the beach after dark, use only red-filtered flashlights. Regular white lights can confuse hatchlings, drawing them away from the ocean. No campfires on the beach. Campfires are illegal on Hawai‘i’s beaches and are especially dangerous during nesting season. In past incidents, disoriented hatchlings have crawled into the fire pits and died.

Each hatchling faces long odds of survival — only about one in a thousand will reach adulthood. Your choices can help ensure more of these incredible animals make it to the sea.

On Oʻahu, Mālama i nā Honu, a volunteer-based nonprofit organization, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service work together to protect sea turtles during nesting season. They monitor known nesting sites, conduct evening and nighttime nest watches, and work with state and federal agencies to mark and safeguard nests. Their dedicated efforts help reduce human disturbance and increase the chances of hatchling survival. To learn more or get involved, visit malamanahonu.org.

Report injured, dead or hatching turtles: 888-256-9840 NOAA Marine Wildlife Hotline

Report violations: 911 for Beach Driving; 808-643-3567 DLNR Enforcement

For more information on sea turtles and volunteering opportunities please visit: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dar/species/sea-turtles/

