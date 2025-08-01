DED Announces READ Nebraska Awards for 2025-2026 Academic Year

READ Nebraska Press Conference Group Photo

On Friday, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) announced awards to 16 youth mentoring organizations through the READ Nebraska Program for the 2025-2026 academic year.

At the request of Governor Jim Pillen, the Nebraska Legislature established the READ Nebraska Program in 2023. The program, which is entering its third year, is expanding mentorships throughout Nebraska to improve the reading levels of elementary students.

“I commend these grant recipients. Knowing how to read and write is foundational to everything a student learns in school, and these organizations are making sure that Nebraska’s kids don’t get left behind,” said Gov. Pillen. “Not every kid needs a mentor, but every child deserves one. These organizations know how impactful those mentor-mentee relationships are, especially to Nebraska’s youth.”

Fifteen youth mentoring organizations received grants in the second year (2024-2025 academic year) of the READ Nebraska Program. Together, they enlisted 1,277 mentors to help 3,074 students improve their reading skills.

“Nebraska is blessed to have remarkable youth mentoring groups working across the state,” said DED Interim Director Maureen Larsen. “They’re making a tremendous impact on thousands of kids, helping to inspire the next generation with hope and equipping them with reading skills that are foundational to academic and career success.”

The Nebraska Legislature approved funding this year through LB261 to provide $4.8 million for the READ Nebraska Program in state fiscal years 2025-2026 and 2026-2027. Grant monies may be used to cover the cost of training, background checks, marketing, volunteer recruitment, program evaluation, and other costs associated with the goals of READ Nebraska.

“With this funding, we’ve been able hold more recruitment events, improve our marketing materials, and improve our mentor training,” said Sarah Tonniges, executive director of MentoringWorks. “This past school year, we recruited 53 brand-new mentors to be part of our reading program. That’s 53 more opportunities to make lifelong, positive impacts on our state’s future leaders. We’re thrilled to be part of this movement, creating change for the better of the youth in our state.”

“I have been matched with my Little Sister, Coralyn, for five years,” said Emily Frenzen, a mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands. “I’ve seen her grow in confidence; as a leader in her school; and into a better sister, daughter, and friend to the people around her. She has expressed interest in becoming a mentor as well. It’s beautiful to see the impact multiply and to see her desire to pass it on!”

“Our mentoring efforts provide the power of hope to students, which is the greatest indicator of academic success,” said DeMoine Adams, CEO of TeamMates Mentoring. “Because of the incredible support provided to TeamMates Mentoring and other mentoring organizations by the State of Nebraska, we are able to partner with educators and community members to engage students by making reading fun and cool for students again.”

“MENTOR Nebraska is proud to be a recipient of the READ Nebraska grant,” said Melissa Mayo, executive director of MENTOR Nebraska. “This funding allows our organization to partner with schools to match more students with mentors to address the underlying causes of absenteeism, one of the key predictors of grade level reading proficiency. This ongoing investment in quality mentoring—pairing caring adults with Nebraska students to advance youth literacy—is a win for communities across our state.”

Sixteen organizations received grants for the upcoming academic year. Amounts were determined pro rata, based on the number of mentors working with the organization at the time of application. Grant recipients include:

100 Black Men of Omaha, Inc. (Omaha, NE)

Banisters Leadership Academy (Omaha, NE)

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Nebraska (Grand Island, NE)

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands (Omaha, NE)

Big Pals-Little Pals of Greater Columbus (Columbus, NE)

Boys and Girls Club of Lincoln/Lancaster County (Lincoln, NE)

Community Connections of Lincoln County (North Platte, NE)

The Friends Program of Kearney (Kearney, NE)

Girls Incorporated of Omaha (Omaha, NE)

Kids Can Community Center (Omaha, NE)

MENTOR Nebraska (Omaha, NE)

MentoringWorks, Inc. (Hastings, NE)

Partnership 4 Kids (Omaha, NE)

SAVE Program (Omaha, NE)

TeamMates Mentoring (Lincoln, NE)

Voice Advocacy Center (Omaha, NE)