DigitalHire Launches First AI-Powered Job Board with Video Resumes and AI Sourcing

Our platform goes out and finds talent, engages them with AI, and presents employers with video resumes of qualified, interested candidates, not just a pile of PDFs.” — Karishma Veljee, President of DigitalHire

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unlike traditional job boards, DigitalHire actively sources candidates, screens them with an AI recruiting agent, and delivers video resumes to employers, cutting up to 70% of hiring time. While most job boards rely on employers to wait for applications, DigitalHire works proactively — matching, calling, and screening candidates so companies don't have to.“Hiring has become reactive and inefficient. Post a job, pray for applicants, waste hours screening,” said Karishma Veljee, President at DigitalHire. “We built DigitalHire to flip the model."What Makes DigitalHire Different?1) AI Matching: Every job post is paired with candidates based on skill, experience, and culture fit.2) AI-Recruiting Agent: DigitalHire’s recruiting agent makes real phone calls and screens candidates with custom questions, capturing intent, and filtering for quality.3) Video Resumes: Shortlisted candidates introduce themselves on video, giving employers instant insight into personality, communication, and fit.The result: no more resume black holes, fewer unqualified applicants, and hours saved on pre-screening interviews.A Platform That Actually Works for Job SeekersDigitalHire isn’t just built for companies. It gives job seekers a better shot at being seen — especially those overlooked by traditional resume scanning tools.Instead of submitting a static PDF, candidates record a video resume that showcases who they are. The platform’s AI recommends jobs, reaches out with interview opportunities, and acts like a personal career coach on autopilot.“We’ve heard from so many candidates who felt invisible on other platforms,” said Mark Hoge, CEO of DigitalHire. “Video resumes let them stand out. Our AI agent reaches out, guides them, and makes sure their application doesn’t go ignored. We’ve had job seekers go from sign-up to interview in less than a day.”Join DigitalHire TodayWhether you're hiring or looking for a new opportunity, DigitalHire is live and ready at app.digitalhire.com Employers get pre-qualified candidates with video resumes. Job seekers get seen, heard, and hired faster.

