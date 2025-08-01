Maryland Department of General Services Announces the Release of a Request for Proposals for the Relocation of the Maryland State Department of Education Headquarters

August 1, 2025

BALTIMORE, MD – The Maryland Department of General Services (DGS) announced the release of a Request for Proposals (RFP) to relocate the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) headquarters to modern commercial leased space. MSDE currently occupies the Nancy S. Grasmick Building on 200 W. Baltimore Street in Baltimore, and is now seeking approximately 97,000 net square feet of office space in Baltimore’s Central Business District on behalf of the agency’s 760 employees.

Built in 1911, the Grasmick Building houses MSDE and, until recently, the Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC), and has only seen periodic refreshes of interior arrangements and systems, but has not been substantially renovated since the 1970s. Under the prior administration, DGS performed an analysis on the needs of the facility to maintain long-term occupancy, and programmed into its Capital Improvement Plan a comprehensive renovation of the building with a total cost of nearly $100 million.

As part of the Moore-Miller Administration’s ongoing effort to modernize state government and revitalize historically underserved neighborhoods through strategic retirement of outdated state facilities, DGS performed a cost-benefit analysis to examine the cost of renovation compared to relocating MSDE and MHEC to commercial leased space in the Baltimore City Central Business District.

“For years, the dedicated professionals at MSDE have provided exceptional service to our students, families, and communities, while working in a facility that no longer supports the needs of a modern workforce,” said DGS Secretary Atif Chaudhry. “Relocating to a more efficient, modern leased office space is about more than just a new location — it’s an investment in the people who serve Maryland every day. All while saving the State tens of millions of dollars; a smart, forward-thinking decision that reinvests in Baltimore’s future.”

DGS concluded that the state would save approximately $37 million over a 20 year period by relocating MSDE and MHEC and cancelling the renovation project. As a result, the Moore-Miller Administration made the decision to relocate MSDE and MHEC into private commercial leased space.

“The historic Nancy S. Grasmick Building has been synonymous with the Maryland State Department of Education and has anchored our work for decades,” said Dr. Carey M. Wright, State Superintendent of Schools. “While the relocation marks the end of an era, it represents a much-needed step toward modernization. We are excited to collaborate with the Department of General Services in this process and look forward to serving Maryland students and schools from our new location for years to come.”

The RFP process leading to an award is expected to take approximately six months, and the goal is to relocate all employees within two years.

For more information on the RFP, visit eMaryland Marketplace Advantage at dgs.maryland.gov.