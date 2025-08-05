Admera Health Earns CAP Re-Accreditation, Solidifying Position as a Leader in Next-Generation Sequencing and Biopharma

Admera Health The Team At Admera Health

Admera Health's CAP re-accreditation highlights a decade of leadership and commitment to top-quality sequencing and biopharma solutions worldwide.

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Admera Health, LLC, a leading provider of Next-Generation Sequencing services for researchers worldwide, today announced it has received re-accreditation from The Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP). This significant achievement, following a rigorous on-site inspection of its South Plainfield, New Jersey laboratory, serves as a powerful testament to Admera Health's unwavering dedication to high-quality services and its continuous pursuit of excellence in molecular biology research and clinical validations.

CAP accreditation is globally recognized for its rigorous and robust standards, elevating quality and mitigating risk within laboratory operations. Admera Health’s re-accreditation underscores their commitment to these stringent standards, ensuring all services consistently deliver the highest quality.

The facility’s lab director, James J. Dermody, PhD, ABMGG, ACMG, was advised of this global recognition and congratulated for the excellence of the services being provided. Admera Health LLC Laboratory is proud to be one of more than 8,000 CAP-accredited facilities worldwide.

“This re-accreditation from CAP is more than just a certification; it's a validation of our team's relentless dedication to precision, accuracy, and upholding the highest laboratory standards,” said Dr. Dermody

Admera Health’s CEO, Dr. Yun Zhao, upon learning of the laboratory’s accreditation said “We are incredibly proud of our team for achieving this re-accreditation. This accomplishment reinforces our core mission to deliver reliable, high-quality biopharma and next-generation sequencing research solutions. Our customers can continue to rely on Admera Health for accurate and dependable deliverables, as we remain steadfast in demonstrating our commitment to quality through every service we offer.”

During the CAP accreditation process, designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients, inspectors examine the laboratory’s records and quality control procedures. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program, record, and overall management. These reviews help verify activities reflect the most recent best practices.

With over 23,000 laboratory participants, in addition to accreditation, the CAP offers proficiency testing/external quality assessment (PT/EQA) programs, quality improvement tools, and protocols and guidelines to ensure excellence in all areas across the laboratory. Built on a foundation of pathologist expertise, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) partners with laboratories worldwide to elevate the quality of laboratory medicine with best-in-class solutions designed to drive operational excellence, achieve diagnostic confidence, and ensure the best patient care.

About the College of American Pathologists:

As the World’s largest organization of board-certified pathologists and leading provider of laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing programs, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) services patients, pathologists, and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide. For more information, visit the CAP Newsroom, CAP.org, and yourpathologist.org to watch pathologists at work and see the stories of the patients who trust them and their care.

About Admera Health:

Admera Health is a global provider of advanced genomic and bioinformatic support that leverages Next-Generation Sequencing expertise to serve researchers in academia, biotech, pharma, government, and animal health companies. Admera Health is pure US-owned-and-managed contract research organization (CRO) with over 10 years of expertise. We specialize in next-generation sequencing (NGS) services located in New Jersey offering a comprehensive suite of services for all species such as genomics, transcriptomics, epigenomics, single-cell omics, spatial transcriptomics, bioinformatics, and tailored solutions. All samples are managed with exceptional attention and upheld to the highest quality standards, processed in a CLIA/CLEP-certified and CAP-accredited environment.

Admera Health is at the forefront of research utilizing innovative next-generation sequencing technologies to provide comprehensive solutions. Our expert team employs state-of-the-art platforms and tools to deliver robust results through cutting-edge sequencing and bioinformatics.

For more information, please visit http://www.admerahealth.com.

