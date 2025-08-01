Top-Rated Private Swim Lessons in Rowlett and Rockwall: Waterview Swim 'Guarantee to Swim' Program Surges in Demand

Ethan Chapa, young CEO of Waterview Swim School, poses with two delighted swimmers as the DFW-area program continues to deliver fast, guaranteed results. Waterview Swim Logo Children’s Swimming Safety Lessons DFW

DFW families choose Waterview Swim for proven results as CEO Ethan Chapa celebrates record demand before starting at Texas A&M.

Seeing the confidence on a child’s face when they realize they can swim on their own—that’s why we do what we do," said Chapa. "We’re proud to make a difference in our community.” — Ethan Chapa, Founder and CEO

ROWLETT, TX, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waterview Swim School Celebrates Record-Breaking Success of Its ‘Guarantee to Swim’ Program as CEO Ethan Chapa Prepares to Begin Freshman Year at Texas A&M University

Waterview Swim School, the premier private swim instruction provider in Rowlett, Rockwall, Wylie, and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area, proudly announces its most successful season to date. The school’s groundbreaking “Guarantee to Swim” program has achieved record enrollment, setting a new standard for one-on-one private swim lessons in North Texas.

At the heart of this success story is Ethan Chapa, founder and CEO of Waterview Swim School, who started the business at just 15 years old with one mission in mind: to teach every child to swim—no exceptions, no excuses. Now, three years later, Ethan celebrates a milestone summer before heading off to Texas A&M University, where he will pursue a degree in Economics while continuing to lead the school’s growth.

A Different Approach to Swim Lessons

Waterview Swim School has redefined what parents can expect from swim instruction. Unlike traditional group lessons where progress can be slow and inconsistent, Waterview Swim offers private, one-on-one sessions tailored to each swimmer’s individual needs.

The school’s exclusive “Guarantee to Swim” program promises results—something that most other swim schools simply don’t offer. Parents no longer have to worry about months or years of lessons without progress. At Waterview Swim, every child is guaranteed to swim, often within just a few sessions.

"Parents in Rowlett, Rockwall, and Wylie have told us time and again that they were frustrated with the lack of results from group classes," said Ethan Chapa, CEO of Waterview Swim School. "We built a program that delivers fast, measurable results in a safe, supportive environment—and families have responded in a big way."

Record Demand This Summer

This season marked the highest enrollment in Waterview Swim School’s history, with families traveling from across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex to participate in the program. The school's reputation for guaranteed results has made it one of the most trusted names in swim education throughout North Texas.

Many students, including both children and adults who had struggled with water fear for years, achieved life-changing results. Some children learned to swim independently on their very first day, while adults conquered lifelong fears of water in just a few lessons.

A Young CEO Making Big Waves

While most teenagers were spending summers relaxing by the pool, Ethan Chapa was busy building a thriving small business from the ground up. Over the past three years, he has grown Waterview Swim into one of the most sought-after private swim schools in the Dallas area, thanks to his dedication, leadership, and passion for water safety education.

Now, as he prepares to begin his freshman year at Texas A&M University, Ethan is looking forward to expanding his knowledge in Economics and business management, skills he plans to apply directly to growing Waterview Swim School even further.

"Starting Waterview Swim at 15 taught me more about leadership, perseverance, and customer service than I could have ever imagined," Chapa reflected. "I’m incredibly grateful to the families who have trusted us with their children. As I take this next step at Texas A&M, I’m excited to continue making a difference in our community and beyond."

Continuing a Tradition of Excellence in 2026

Waterview Swim School’s success this year is just the beginning. The school plans to expand lesson availability for the 2026 summer season, bringing its one-of-a-kind “Guarantee to Swim” program to even more families across Rowlett, Rockwall, Wylie, and the broader DFW region.

Parents can expect the same high-quality, private instruction that has made Waterview Swim the go-to choice for families looking for real results. Registration for the 2026 season will open in early spring, with limited spots expected to fill quickly due to high demand.

"We want every child in DFW to have the chance to learn to swim safely and confidently," Chapa said. "Our mission has always been about saving lives, building confidence, and creating a positive, fun experience in the water. We’re excited to keep growing and serving our amazing community."

About Waterview Swim School

Located in Rowlett, Texas, Waterview Swim School is the leading provider of private swim lessons for children and adults in Rowlett, Rockwall, Wylie, and surrounding DFW communities. The school’s industry-unique “Guarantee to Swim” program ensures every student achieves measurable progress through one-on-one instruction tailored to their specific needs.

Founded by Ethan Chapa, Waterview Swim has helped hundreds of families gain life-saving water skills while building confidence and a love for swimming.

For more information or to pre-register for the 2026 season, visit www.waterviewswim.com or contact 214-870-8201.

