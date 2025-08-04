Nex-Tech Wireless Purchases Kansas Spectrum Assets from US Cellular

Nex-Tech Wireless is working to bring even better wireless service to communities across Kansas.

HAYS, KS, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nex-Tech Wireless is working to bring even better wireless service to communities across Kansas. The company has announced an agreement with US Cellular to acquire additional spectrum in the 700 MHz band. This agreement is about boosting network capacity. It does not involve any changes to customer accounts, phone numbers, or services and there is no action required by current Nex-Tech Wireless or US Cellular customers. This move means stronger signal, faster data speeds, and improved coverage across central Kansas.

“We’re proud to keep investing in the communities we call home,” said Jon Lightle, President and CEO of Nex-Tech Wireless. “This new spectrum is like adding more lanes to the highway. It helps us handle more traffic with quality connections, right were customers need it most.”

Here’s what customers can expect:

• Improved connectivity even in rural areas and inside buildings

• Faster connections for streaming, gaming, and video calls

• Room to grow as more devices and new tech hit the market



About Nex-Tech Wireless

Nex-Tech Wireless, a subsidiary of Nex-Tech Inc./Rural Telephone, Golden Belt Telephone and Tri-County Telephone, is a premiere wireless carrier serving over 40 Kansas counties with a mission to provide an unrivaled customer experience by bringing trusted technology and superior service to their hometowns. To learn more about Nex-Tech Wireless, please visit www.nex-techwireless.com or call 1-800-621-2600.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.