DOH CLOSES KENICHI PACIFIC FOR MULTIPLE FOOD SAFETY VIOLATIONS

KAILUA-KONA — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) issued a red “closed” placard and immediately shut down Kenichi Pacific, located at 68-6831 Aliʻi Drive in Kailua-Kona on Hawaiʻi Island, due to multiple critical food safety violations.

The food establishment, operated by Dragonfly Hospitality Group, LLC, received a red placard on July 30 and must remain closed until the DOH conducts a follow-up inspection and all critical violations are resolved.

During a routine inspection, a DOH inspector observed the following violations:

Live cockroaches on food-contact surfaces;

Numerous live and dead cockroaches within the kitchen and food storage areas;

Food-contact equipment and surfaces were not clean to sight and touch;

Physical facilities were not maintained and cleaned.

The DOH is requiring the food establishment to take the following corrective actions:

Discard all contaminated food products;

Hire a professional pest control operator and submit the service report to the DOH;

Thoroughly clean and disinfect all food- and non-food contact surfaces;

Remove unnecessary equipment and supplies to prevent harborage sites;

Conduct maintenance and repair of the mechanical dishwasher and refrigerators.

The establishment is required to remain closed for business until all violations have been corrected and a follow-up inspection by the DOH has been conducted. The operator will contact the DOH for a follow-up inspection when all violations have been corrected.

