IT Management Corporation Announces New Domain Name: ITMC.net

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IT Management Corporation, a California-based technology solutions provider incorporated since 2009, is proud to announce the launch of its new domain: ITMC .net. This update reflects the company's ongoing evolution, commitment to clarity in communication, and alignment with its modern, customer-focused identity.The transition from ITMCX.com and ITMGMT.com to ITMC.net is part of a broader branding strategy aimed at simplifying digital interaction and eliminating common communication issues caused by longer, more complex domains. The new domain reflects the company's official abbreviation—ITMC, short for IT Management Corp. —and emphasizes its long-standing focus on networking and infrastructure solutions, reinforced by the .net extension.“We are deeply grateful to our customers and partners for their continued trust,” said Arman Eghbali, Founder & CEO of IT Management Corp. “Your support is what drives us to constantly improve and evolve. This domain transition to ITMC.net represents more than just a name change—it reflects our long-term commitment to clarity, modernity, and ease of communication. I would also like to extend my heartfelt appreciation to our Marketing and Customer Success teams for always thinking ahead—seeking ways to be more thoughtful, more customer-friendly, and more value-driven in everything we do.”What’s New:Website: Our new website is now live at https://itmc.net Email Addresses: All company emails now use the simplified format: [FirstName][LastInitial]@itmc.netExample: johns@itmc.netBranding: Our logo and brand assets have been updated to reflect the ITMC identityWhat Hasn’t Changed:IT Management Corporation remains the same legal entity with no changes to TAX ID, contracts, licenses, or service agreementsAll previous emails sent to @itmcx.com or @itmgmt.com will continue to be automatically forwarded to the new domain to ensure seamless communicationOur headquarters address remains unchanged:3300 Central Expressway, Santa Clara, CA 95051Why This Matters:The shift to ITMC.net resolves recurring issues reported by customers and partners regarding email errors and pronunciation confusion. This shorter domain eliminates complexity and ensures a more professional and accessible point of contact.With this update, ITMC reaffirms its commitment to delivering customer-centric services with efficiency, clarity, and forward-thinking technology.What You Need to Do:✅ Update your records to reflect our new domain: ITMC.net✅ Whitelist “@itmc.net” in your email and security filters to avoid missed messages✅ Begin using the new email format for all future communications✅ For any questions, contact our Customer Success Team at CST@itmc.netWe thank you for your continued partnership and look forward to a future of seamless collaboration under our new digital identity.

