HIP Video Promo Presents: Daisy Briggs premieres new music video 'no contact' on EARMILK.com

As Summer Fades, Daisy Briggs Reflects on Storm-Chasing Romance in Her Brand New Single "no contact"

ASPEN, CO, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daisy Briggs is a devotee of romance and nostalgia—an enchanting songwriter with a knack for capturing the ins, outs, and upside-downs of relationships with impressive specificity, scope, finesse, and most importantly, youthful spirit. Growing up in Newport, Rhode Island, a small New England town not unlike many scattered across the South, it wasn’t long before Briggs followed her dreams to Nashville to study Music Business at Belmont University, where she’s been fully ensconced in the music scene ever since. Effortlessly blurring the lines between country and bedroom pop, her songcraft is clean and understated, direct yet evocative, often pulled from threads of her real-life experiences.

For the last 15 years, she’s used music as her vessel to make sense of the world, her relationships, and her place within it, spilling confessions brimming with vivid imagery and a dash of down-south flair. “Most days I get in the car, put on music, and just drive around Nashville,” says Briggs, “I want other people to get in their cars and drive around singing along to my songs. I want my music to help them process their worlds.” Those swept away by her natural flirtatiousness and innocent charm will find it nearly impossible to resist, like a swig of honey iced tea on a scorching day. And for anyone who hasn’t fallen under her spell yet—it’s only a matter of time.

At this point in the summer—when the days are gradually losing light and fall looms just over the horizon—some may find themselves reflecting on the “summer flings” that commandeered their season, for better or for worse. In “no contact,” Briggs is one such lover, grappling with the “storm” that’s blown through her life and musing over her tendency to chase it rather than duck for cover. The track’s stripped-back yet polished soundscape is laced with a late-night intimacy, like an admission softly whispered into a voice memo in the early hours of the morning. It’s the kind of earworm that sneaks up on listeners—the kind one catches themself humming while washing dishes, driving to work, or brushing teeth—all while thinking, “Hey, I’ve been there too.” With precision and honesty, Briggs unfolds a deeply relatable tale of choosing between temptation and discipline, as she finds herself “drowning in the moment” time and again, unable to resist the allure of this encounter. And though it might not be right, one aching refrain rises above the rest, “wish i could go back.”

In the past, Briggs’ visuals have brought her relationships to life, putting faces to the men who inspired the songs and immersing viewers in the many all-consuming love affairs and “situationships” that accompanied her journey to find the one. But the self-directed “no contact” music video takes a different approach, allowing Briggs to reflect after the storm has passed—a chance to see the relationship in a new light. The bright, natural setting evokes the peaceful sensation of hearing distant windchimes dancing in the breeze—the perfect moment to take a deep breath and be truly vulnerable, to tell the story as it happened, not as it was supposed to be . As she lies softly in the grass, her hair fluttering behind her, a pensive, swooning look on her face, it’s impossible not to root for young love. And though this storm may have passed, it’s safe to say that this fling hasn’t turned Briggs off from romance. It may have only deepened her desire to chase love again—now wiser, stronger, and all the more open to what comes next.

