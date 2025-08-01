291 Acres Added to Minnewaska State Park Preserve

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the addition of 291 acres to Minnewaska State Park Preserve in Ulster County, helping conserve an important section in the northern Shawangunk Mountains. The protection of these lands as part of the New York State Park system provides an opportunity to safeguard natural resources and represents a valuable addition for accessibility and future recreational improvements. The addition of these acres also advances the State's goal to conserve 30 percent of its lands and waters by 2030, in line with the global 30 x 30 Initiative to protect the world’s lands and waters. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, over 4,000 acres have been added to lands managed by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

“Our State Parks are some of New York’s most-treasured resources, and I’m excited to expand Minnewaska State Park Preserve to better connect future generations with New York’s parklands,” Governor Hochul said. “Protecting open space and expanding our parks helps to improve the environment and create much-needed space for outdoor recreation.”

The completed acquisition in the Town of Rochester was made by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation from the Open Space Institute Land Trust, Inc. using the State’s Environmental Protection Fund for a total of $641,000.These latest acquisitions continue to enhance, expand, and protect biodiversity and ecosystem services, such as important wildlife habitat and preventing fragmentation of the forest in the northern Shawangunk Mountains. These parcels also increase recreational opportunities on the north end of the park and protect important views both from the park and the adjacent Rondout Valley.

New York State Parks Commissioner Pro Tempore Randy Simons said, “We are proud to announce this important addition to Minnewaska State Park Preserve, further protecting one of New York’s most cherished natural landscapes. This acquisition reflects our continued commitment to conservation, stewardship, and ensuring that Minnewaska remains a remarkable destination to access and discover for all who visit.”

Open Space Institute Senior Vice President of Land Dene Lee Hofheinz said, “Over the last four decades, the Open Space Institute has tripled the size of Minnewaska State Park Preserve and made it more welcoming for visitors of all ages and abilities. This latest addition to this magnificent park will continue to ensure the protection of this critical natural resource for people and wildlife. We are grateful for our partnership with PIPC and New York State Parks and the support of donors who help us make meaningful conservation happen.”

Palisades Interstate Park Commission Executive Director Joshua Laird said, “The Palisades Interstate Park Commission is pleased that these new parcels will be added to Minnewaska State Park Preserve. Minnewaska is one of the most loved parks in New York State with its trails, carriage roads, and Visitor’s Center attracting more than a million visitors a year. Thanks in large part to our partnership with OSI, Minnewaska is now the third largest state park in New York. PIPC looks forward to continuing to work with NYS Parks and OSI to protect land for recreation, preservation, and conservation in the future and thanks our partners for their hard work bringing these lands into the park.”

State Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “We’re thrilled to see the state Environmental Protection funding we championed coming back to Ulster County. Expanding protected lands within Minnewaska State Park Preserve means more places for people to enjoy the outdoors, which will pay dividends in strengthening our quality of life and community health, while safeguarding the majestic Shawangunks and the natural resources they hold for the next generation.”

Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger said, “The expansion of Minnewaska State Park Preserve is a huge win for Ulster County and for the more than one million people who visit this extraordinary natural and scenic treasure every year. The addition of 291 acres of protected lands strengthens ecological resilience, widens opportunities to connect with nature, and preserves the breathtaking beauty of the Shawangunk Ridge. I want to thank Governor Hochul and the NYS Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historical Preservation for their commitment to conservation and for championing public lands that enrich our communities and protect our environment for future generations.”

The addition of this acquisition brings Minnewaska State Park Preserve to 23,974 acres. The park is situated on the dramatic Shawangunk Mountain ridge, which rises more than 2,000 feet above sea level and is surrounded by rugged, rocky terrain. The park features numerous waterfalls, three crystalline sky lakes, dense hardwood forests, incising sheer cliffs and ledges opening to beautiful views, clear streams cut into valleys, 35 miles of carriage roads and 50 miles of footpaths on which to bike, walk and hike.

Minnewaska State Park Preserve protects a wilderness gorge through which the Peterskill stream flows, along with several rocky summits, including Dickie Barre, Ronde Barre and portions of Rock Hill.

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation oversees more than 250 parks, historic sites, recreational trails, golf courses, boat launches and more, and welcomes over 88 million visitors annually.