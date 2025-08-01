KDHE Issues Air Quality Health Advisory due to Smoke

Light northeast to east winds is bringing Canadian wildfire smoke into the state, particularly central and eastern Kansas. These conditions are likely to persist today and tomorrow. The Air Quality Index (AQI) will likely range from Moderate to Unhealthy at times. You can view the current air quality, AQI and fire activity for your area on https://fire.airnow.gov.

Steps to protect your health on days when smoke is present in your community include:

Healthy people should limit or avoid strenuous outdoor exercise.

More vulnerable people should remain indoors.

Help keep indoor air clean by closing doors and windows and running air conditioners with air filters.

Stay hydrated by drinking lots of water.

Contact your doctor if you have symptoms such as chest pain, chest tightness, shortness of breath or severe fatigue.

###