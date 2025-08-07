The French NP Launches Wellness Program Targeting Healthy Aging on Boston’s South Shore

Aging Support has arrived to The French NP in Hingham

New initiative in Hingham, MA reframes mid-life as a second spring through evidence-based care for women and men

Our goal with this new program is to offer an evidence-based, proactive approach—one that views this phase of life not as a slow decline, but as a powerful opportunity to reset and renew.” — Sandy Hunt, AGACNP-C

HINGHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The French NP, a boutique aesthetics and regenerative health practice in Hingham, Massachusetts, has launched a comprehensive Wellness Program focused on the hormonal, metabolic, and regenerative needs of adults entering perimenopause, menopause, and andropause.The program is led by Dr. Gina Zarella, board-certified physician, with specialized training in Menopause therapy and integrative medicine. With a clinical focus on graceful aging, vitality, and preventive care, the program addresses concerns that are often overlooked or dismissed in traditional medical settings—such as fatigue, brain fog, disrupted sleep, libido changes, weight gain, and mood shifts.“Many of our patients come to us after feeling unheard or told their symptoms are ‘just part of aging,’” said Sandy Hunt, AGACNP-C, founder of The French NP. “Our goal with this new program is to offer an evidence-based, proactive approach—one that views this phase of life not as a slow decline, but as a powerful opportunity to reset and renew.” The program reframes this stage of life as a potential ‘second spring’—a season for renewed energy, balance, and clarity. While this framing may be unfamiliar in mainstream culture, it reflects a growing movement in health care to view hormonal transitions not as endings, but beginnings.Individualized Wellness, Rooted in SciencePatients in the program begin with a comprehensive intake, including symptom mapping, lab work, and biomarker analysis. From there, a customized plan is created based on individual goals and diagnostic results.Core components include:•Hormone Optimization: Bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (HRT) tailored to each patient’s lab values, symptoms, and health history. Options are available for women in perimenopause and menopause, as well as for men experiencing andropause.•Gut Health & Food Sensitivity Testing: Exploration of the gut-brain-skin axis through stool testing, food panels, and microbiome mapping to uncover root causes of inflammation and fatigue.•PRP & Regenerative Treatments: Platelet-rich plasma therapies for women's intimate health, tissue rejuvenation, and hair restoration—offering regenerative support from within.•Early Intervention: Screenings and preventative strategies for insulin resistance, adrenal imbalance, and other commonly missed contributors to mid-life symptoms.“This program isn’t about quick fixes—it’s about informed, layered care,” said Dr. Zarella. “We meet each patient where they are, and build a plan that aligns with their physiology, goals, and lifestyle.”A Philosophy of Graceful AgingThe Wellness Program complements The French NP’s established reputation in aesthetic medicine. While known for precision injectables and facial balancing, the practice has steadily evolved into a whole-person model—integrating outer beauty with inner balance. By incorporating functional medicine tools with conventional diagnostics, the team offers a nuanced approach to common aging complaints, many of which are tied to hormonal shifts that begin as early as the mid-30s.“Our patients often sense that something has changed—energy feels off, their body no longer responds the same way to food or exercise, they feel less like themselves,” said Hunt. “This program is about honoring that intuition and giving it the clinical respect it deserves.”The French NP emphasizes that hormonal health isn’t just about menopause or andropause—it’s about maintaining clarity, confidence, and vitality through every chapter.Who It’s For: The program is open to adult patients of all genders. Most patients fall into one of the following categories:•Women experiencing perimenopause or menopause•Men in mid-life noticing changes in mood, strength, libido, or energy•Adults feeling dismissed by standard labs and primary care visits•Individuals seeking alternatives to fragmented care or DIY wellness fads•Those interested in prevention, longevity, and graceful agingConsultations begin summer 2025, with ongoing care available both in-person at the Hingham office and virtually for eligible patients.About the TeamDr. Gina Zarella, MD, MSCP is the Director of the Wellness Program at The French NP. She is a board certified Family Medicine Physician & Menopause Society Certified Practitioner (MSCP) with advanced training in both conventional and integrative medicine. Her clinical focus includes hormone replacement, metabolic health, gut-brain connection, and regenerative therapies.Sandy Hunt, AGACNP-C is a board-certified nurse practitioner and the founder of The French NP, a French-inspired medical spa in Hingham that blends aesthetics and clinical medicine with the French philosophy of vieillir avec grâce—to age with grace. Before entering the world of aesthetics, Sandy began as an Emergency Room nurse, then went on to become a Nurse Practitioner specializing in Adult & Geriatric Acute Care, including Hospice care. The intensity of those clinical years sharpened her skills in anatomy, precision, and observation—tools she now uses in an entirely different way: to restore harmony, confidence, and quiet elegance to the aging journey."Aging is a profound gift, one to be embraced with connection—to ourselves, our bodies, and the life we continue to live fully." Together, they bring a unique combination of clinical rigor, aesthetic sensibility, and whole-body insight to the aging process.A New Chapter BeginsWith this new program, The French NP invites patients to reimagine mid-life not as something to endure, but as something to embrace. “There is a quiet revolution happening,” said Hunt. “More people are asking better questions about their health—and refusing to settle for vague answers. This is for them.”To learn more or book a consultation, visit www.thefrenchnp.com or visit their social media pages @thefrenchnp

An Unscripted and Candid Conversation About HRT

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.