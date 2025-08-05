The Club at Ibis’ Director of Golf Robin Boretti Makes History as First Woman to Win Prestigious Bill Strausbaugh Award

Director of Golf at The Club at Ibis

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Club at Ibis proudly announces that Robin Boretti, Director of Golf, has been honored with the Bill Strausbaugh Award—becoming the first woman ever to receive this prestigious recognition. The award, presented by South Florida PGA Southeast Chapter, acknowledges PGA Professionals who have made exceptional contributions to mentoring fellow PGA members, enhancing career opportunities, and serving their communities with dedication and leadership.

With a career defined by generosity, professionalism, and purpose, Boretti has consistently gone above and beyond in guiding the next generation of golf professionals, creating a supportive environment for career development and growth. Her unwavering commitment to mentorship, paired with decades of community involvement and service, exemplifies the spirit of the Bill Strausbaugh Award.

“This award is a tremendous honor,” said Boretti. “I’ve been fortunate to work with so many talented and dedicated professionals over the years. To be recognized for helping others succeed in their careers and contribute meaningfully to our community is incredibly humbling.”

Boretti’s impact at The Club at Ibis—and throughout the broader golf community—has been far-reaching. As one of the few female Directors of Golf in South Florida, her leadership has helped the Ibis golf program flourish, driven by a team culture centered on collaboration, education, and exceptional service.

As a member of PGA Magazine’s Women Leaders, Boretti is committed to advancing women’s golf, growing the game, and creating a welcoming, thriving environment for all players. Her efforts also extend to fostering greater engagement and development opportunities for men, further strengthening the inclusive spirit of Boretti.

Stephen J. LoGiudice, GM and COO at The Club at Ibis, praised Boretti’s milestone: “Robin is a trailblazer in every sense of the word. Her integrity, leadership, and dedication inspire everyone she works with. We are incredibly proud of her and grateful for the difference she makes every day—at Ibis and in the greater golf industry.”

The Bill Strausbaugh Award has long stood as a symbol of mentorship, service, and excellence within the PGA. Robin Boretti’s groundbreaking recognition not only highlights her extraordinary career but also paves the way for future generations of women in golf leadership.

About The Club at Ibis:

Located in West Palm Beach, The Club at Ibis is a private, award-winning community offering three Nicklaus family-designed golf courses, exceptional racquet and fitness programs, four dining venues, and a vibrant lifestyle experience for its Members.

