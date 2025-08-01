Public meeting: Citizen Advisory Committee to meet Aug. 5

SANTA FE — The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish has scheduled a public meeting with the Public Land User (Habitat) Stamp Citizen Advisory Committee.

The Citizen Advisory Committee will prioritize project opportunities at this meeting, providing guidance on the expenditure of Habitat Stamp funds. Members of the public are invited to attend this hybrid public meeting. An agenda will be posted on the Public Land User Stamp web page prior to the meeting.

A meeting agenda, along with information about how to attend virtually, will be available on the Department webpage.

Comments can be provided by emailing PublicLandUserStamp@dgf.nm.gov; in person at the meeting listed above; or by mail: New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, Attn: Public Land User Stamp, 1 Wildlife Way, Santa Fe, NM 87507.