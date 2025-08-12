Palladio Expands Product Assortment in Sally Beauty Stores Nationwide

The Palladio planogram at Sally Beauty highlights our full assortment of color cosmetics, strategically placed to maximize visibility and consumer appeal. A selection of Palladio’s latest beauty innovations available at Sally Beauty.

Featuring Viral Bestsellers Like TikTok’s Favorite Under Eye Brightener and Lip Stain

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palladio Beauty Group is thrilled to announce the expansion of its product assortment in Sally Beauty stores across the United States and Canada, debuting a bold, trend-forward assortment that highlights some of the most viral beauty products of the year.This expansion marks a milestone in the decades-long partnership between Palladio and Sally Beauty, which began in 2001. Following Philip Solomon’s acquisition of Palladio International Cosmetics in 2000, he repositioned the brand as Palladio Herbal and Vitamin Enriched, a clean, affordable beauty brand powered by botanicals and skincare ingredients.By 2012, Palladio ranked among the top cosmetics brands at Sally Beauty by sales per linear foot. After a brief ownership change, Solomon re-acquired the brand in 2019, leading Palladio through a resurgence marked by innovation and performance. In June, Palladio expanded its assortment at Sally Beauty, adding 36 products, a result of explosive consumer demand, viral product launches, and strong sales performance.“This expansion is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to delivering innovative, high-performance products that resonate with today’s beauty consumer,” said Philip Solomon, CEO of Palladio Beauty Group. “It also reinforces the long-standing partnership between Palladio and Sally Beauty - one that has spanned over two decades. We’re proud to have been a leading brand throughout the years, and this milestone strengthens our shared commitment to accessible, clean beauty for all.”“At Sally Beauty, we’re proud to celebrate the continued growth of our decades-long partnership with Palladio Beauty Group through the expansion of their assortment nationwide,” said Maryann Herskowitz, Group Vice President of Merchandising, Sally Beauty. “Palladio continues to deliver clean, affordable, and trend-driven products that resonate with our customers - especially as more beauty enthusiasts look to social platforms to guide their shopping decisions. This expanded assortment is a testament to the brand’s innovation and our shared commitment to meeting customers where they are with quality products.”Viral Products Driving GrowthPalladio’s growth is largely fueled by its ability to capture social media attention and turn it into real-world retail success. The brand’s TikTok-viral Under Eye Brightener , infused with caffeine and vitamin E, has sold hundreds of thousands of units since launch.“It’s like an espresso shot straight to your eyeballs,” said TikTok creator Elsa Putzier (@salsaputzier), whose video featuring the product reached over 2.5 million views. Soon after, top TikTok Shop creator Alle Brean (@influencedqueens) joined the conversation, sharing her own review:“When that girl said this is an espresso shot for your under eyes, she was not lying - like, look at that difference. That is insane. It blends into the skin so naturally, you can’t even tell you’re wearing anything. A little caffeine boost, and it looks like I got 12 hours of sleep. This is phenomenal.” Her video went on to garner over 14 million views, inspiring thousands of creators to share their own reactions and helping fuel an overwhelming wave of demand for the product, making it a viral sensation on Tiktok.The brand’s Lip Stain has also become a fan favorite for its lightweight formula and all-day wear, defining lips with a natural flush that makes them look fuller.“It’s the only lip product I need in my entire life... Every single time I wear this lip product people are like, ‘What’s that? What’s that?’ Umm, it’s the best thing I’ve ever got my hands on - that’s what it is.” shared TikTok beauty creator Zoe Grace (@poptartsinhiding), generating over 9.1 million views.Popular beauty creator and YouTube star Laura Lee (@laura88lee), known for her viral hauls and makeup tutorials, recently shared her love for Palladio’s Butter Balm with her 1.3 million TikTok followers, “I’m going to hold your hand when I say this… stop buying $20 lip balms, y’all - this is better than a $20 lip balm and it’s $8.” Her favorite shade? Caramel Glaze.With over 90% of Gen Z beauty consumers discovering products online, Palladio is one of the few brands successfully turning TikTok traction into retail wins. This expansion solidifies the brand’s relevance and consumer connection in today’s fast-paced beauty space.Retail Evolution: What to ExpectConsumers can now shop the expanded Palladio assortment, featuring:- The viral Under Eye Brightener- Butter Balm, Lip Stain, and Jelly Tint lip products- Expanded clean color cosmetic options- All formulas are botanical and vitamin infused- 100% cruelty-free, paraben-free, and affordably pricedMedia & Creator AccessMedia, beauty editors, and content creators are invited to experience the new Palladio display in stores. For product samples, influencer mailers, interviews with CEO Philip Solomon, or digital media assets, contact press@palladiobeauty.com.About Palladio Beauty GroupPalladio Beauty Group is a global leader in the beauty industry, recognized for creating innovative, high‑quality, and affordable makeup products. Its flagship brand, Palladio, is trusted by beauty enthusiasts and professionals in over 50 countries for delivering clean, Leaping Bunny Certified cruelty‑free color cosmetics infused with botanical and vitamin ingredients. With a heritage rooted in quality and innovation, Palladio continues to offer products tailored to the diverse preferences of consumers worldwide, cementing its position as a leading player in the beauty industry.About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH), as the leader in professional hair color, sells and distributes professional beauty supplies globally through its Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 7,000 products for hair color, hair care, nails, and skin care through proprietary brands such as Ion, Bondbar, Strawberry Leopard, Generic Value Products, Inspired by Natureand Silk Elementsas well as professional lines such as Wella, Clairol, OPI, L'Oreal, Wahland Babyliss Pro. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as Cosmo Profor Armstrong McCallstores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 8,000 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell, Wella, Matrix, Schwarzkopf, Kenra, Goldwell, Joico, Amikaand Moroccanoil, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit sallybeautyholdings.com.

