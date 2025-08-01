Chief of Police Announces Juvenile Curfew Zone in Southwest

Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith has announced the establishment of a Juvenile Curfew Zone in Southwest.

The Juvenile Curfew Emergency Amendment Act of 2025 gives the Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department the authority to order a Juvenile Curfew Zone in an area where large groups of youths are gathering or intend to gather in a manner that poses a risk of substantial harm to public safety.

The perimeter of the Southwest Juvenile Curfew Zone is as follows:

To the north:

To the east:

To the south:

Anacostia River from South Capitol Street to 2nd Street, SW

P Street, SW from 2nd Street, SW to the Washington Channel

To the west:

2nd Street, SW from the Anacostia River to P Street, SW

Washington Channel from P Street, SW to I-395

Within the Juvenile Curfew Zone, persons 17 and under are prohibited from gathering in a group of nine (9) or more in any public place or on the premises of any establishment unless engaged in certain exempted activities, which are listed here.

This Juvenile Curfew Zone will be in effect from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. beginning Friday, August 1, lasting through Monday, August 4, 2025.

The Metropolitan Police Department reminds the public that a citywide curfew remains in effect through August 31, 2025, for all juveniles age 17 and under beginning nightly at 11:00 p.m., lasting until 6:00 a.m. the following morning.