'Trails and Flavours of Etna': the Sicilian volcano tells its story through taste, history and landscape

CATANIA, ITALY, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TV programs, billboards, multi-subject campaigns, documentaries, digital promotion activities, and thematic itineraries are just some of the actions implemented as part of “Trails and Flavours of Etna,” a project promoted by GAL Etna and now reaching its final stage. The initiative aims to showcase the uniqueness of Sicily’s Etna volcano, the most active in Europe.

The official presentation took place on Thursday, July 31, at the former Convent of San Francesco alla Collina in Paternò, a symbolic site rich in history, culture, and community spirit.

This collective project was designed to enhance the Etna area and involved all eleven member municipalities of GAL Etna: Adrano, Belpasso, Biancavilla, Bronte, Catenanuova, Centuripe, Maletto, Maniace, Ragalna, Santa Maria di Licodia, and Paternò.

Supported by European funds for local development, the initiative’s main goal is to promote the area's natural, cultural, culinary, and tourism resources through a strong and recognizable narrative. The communication strategy targets both Italian and international audiences, with activities aimed at both B2B and B2C markets.

Four themed documentaries have been produced, highlighting the Etna region through its culinary traditions, folk festivals, historical-artistic heritage, and natural landscapes. These are complemented by a mini-series of eleven short documentaries, each focusing on one of the GAL Etna municipalities.

The project also includes a multi-subject communication campaign with advertising actions in airports and on high-speed trains, content for social media and digital channels, and the creation of thematic itineraries – cultural, naturalistic, and gastronomic – enhanced by new signage with integrated QR codes. These codes allow visitors to access in-depth content about the points of interest along their routes.

From tourism operators to international media, this project aims to bring Etna’s story to the world. Special attention has been given to the tourism sector through a series of training webinars aimed at both Italian and international tour operators and travel agencies. The project has also gained national and international visibility through the production of multilingual video press kits for foreign media and the distribution of TV content across a wide network of terrestrial digital broadcasters.

For more information:

ufficiostampagaletna@gmail.com / www.galetna.it

