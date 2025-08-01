Public invited to comment on proposed changes to eastern NC long-term disaster recovery plan

The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) is seeking public comment on a proposed amendment to the action plan for use of HUD Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery funds for Hurricane Florence. The proposed amendment includes changes to previously approved federally funded programs that support long-term recovery from storm damage in eastern North Carolina. A draft of Substantial Action Plan Amendment 10 for Hurricane Florence funding is available for review online. The public is encouraged to submit comments by email to: NCORR.PublicComments@ncdps.gov. Comments may also be submitted by U.S. Postal Service mail to: NCORR, Attn: Florence Action Plan, P.O. Box 110465, Durham, NC, 27709. Public comments on the draft action plan must be submitted by 5 p.m. Aug. 31, 2025.

In addition to long-term disaster recovery, NCORR manages programs that include and community development and affordable housing. Learn more at https://www.rebuild.nc.gov/.

